NCAA forces Deion Sanders to cease coaches show livestream after minor violation
Colorado's decision to cease live streaming Deion Sanders' coaching show and remove two episodes from YouTube reflects the consequences of a minor NCAA recruiting violation. The show will be recorded and edited for quality control purposes.
According to USA TODAY Sports, the incident occurred when Sanders publicly discussed quarterback recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis before Lewis had officially signed with the Buffaloes. Colorado self-reported the violation and implemented self-imposed penalties, including requiring Sanders to attend additional NCAA rules education sessions and reducing in-person recruiting days during the 2025 spring contact period by four days. These measures demonstrate the university's commitment to compliance while maintaining transparency in its recruiting practices.
Despite these penalties, the violation does not impact Julian Lewis' eligibility to play at Colorado. The high-profile quarterback recruit, ranked as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 43 overall prospect in the 2025 class, represents a major win for the Buffaloes' recruiting efforts. Initially committed to USC, Lewis decommitted in late 2024 and signed with Colorado in December. His decision followed visits to other prominent programs such as Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Auburn, further emphasizing his appeal as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.
Shilo Sanders' bankruptcy case and the debate over privacy with NIL deals
Lewis’ high school career at Carrollton High School in Georgia has been exceptional, with over 7,000 passing yards and 96 touchdowns across two seasons. In his final year, Lewis completed 75.8% of his passes for 3,272 yards and 44 touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as one of the most accurate and productive quarterbacks in his class.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Lewis possesses the traits of a polished and efficient signal-caller. Scouts praise his accuracy, decision-making, and ability to thrive in structured offensive systems. However, areas for development include his physical growth, arm strength, and improvisational skills under pressure.
Deion Sanders sets the record straight on relationship rumors with co-host
Lewis is expected to make an immediate impact at Colorado, entering the program early to compete for the starting quarterback position once Shedeur Sanders departs. His arrival aligns with Coach Sanders’ efforts to elevate the Buffaloes into a nationally competitive program.
Warren Sapp files $20 million lawsuit over wrongful arrest in Florida
The adjustments to Sanders' coaching show, including the review and editing of content before publication, aim to prevent future violations while allowing fans to continue engaging with the program. These steps, combined with Colorado’s ongoing recruiting success, reflect a program navigating challenges while striving for long-term growth and success.