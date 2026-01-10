Deion Sanders, Colorado Land New Mexico State Transfer

The Colorado Buffaloes are starting to take shape this offseason as they look to bounce back from a 3-9 season. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been busy in the transfer portal, and that didn’t stop Friday night.

Colorado added New Mexico State defensive lineman Ezra Christensen. A three-star recruit, Christensen worked his way up from JUCO and spent last season with the Aggies after two years at Fresno State.

With one season of eligibility left, Christensen brings experience and can make an immediate impact. He’s the Buffaloes’ ninth defensive line commit and 12th addition to the front seven since the portal opened.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Christensen adds another versatile piece up front as Colorado rebuilds a defense that struggled last season. With him in the mix, the front seven is shaping up to be one of the Big 12’s more experienced units.

The Buffaloes will look to use that depth as they aim for a better season next year.

Ezra Christensen Adds Experience and Depth to the Buffaloes’ Defensive Front

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With all the roster changes this offseason, it’s still unclear whether Christensen has earned a starting spot. But his experience and breakout redshirt junior season put him in a good position to contribute.

Last season at New Mexico State, Christensen had 42 tackles, 21 solo, along with six sacks and a forced fumble. He also led all FBS defensive linemen with 28 quarterback hurries, showing a knack for getting into the backfield and causing trouble.

That mix of production and experience makes him one of the most promising additions to Colorado’s front seven. Sanders is expected to lean on him early as he works to stabilize the defensive line.

Christensen’s versatility and proven track record give the Buffaloes a player who can contribute right away. If he builds on his success at New Mexico State, he could quickly become a key piece of Colorado’s defensive front.

Why Strengthening the Defensive Line Was Important for Colorado This Offseason

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There was no bigger need for Sanders and his staff heading into the offseason than addressing the defensive line. The entire unit needed a complete overhaul after the Buffaloes lost more than half their roster to the transfer portal, with most of those departures coming on defense.

Colorado struggled to stop the run last season, and the team’s sack leader recorded just 2.5 sacks all season. Opponents often controlled the line of scrimmage, putting extra pressure on the rest of the defense.

That’s why improving the defensive line had to be Sanders’ top priority. It wasn’t just about adding bodies—it was about sending a message to opposing teams and giving Colorado a real chance to compete each week.

His addition also gives Colorado a proven player up front who can help set the tone for the rest of the defense.

Upgrading the line gives the Buffaloes a stronger foundation and forces opponents to rethink their approach. With the right additions and development, Sanders could turn the front seven into one of the Buffaloes’ biggest strengths next season as they look to compete in the conference.