Warren Sapp files $20 million lawsuit over wrongful arrest in Florida
Warren Sapp has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Okeechobee Sheriff's Department in Okeechobee, Florida, alleging wrongful arrest. According to a report from FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater, charges against the NFL Hall of Famer and current assistant coach for the Colorado Buffaloes were dismissed by the state attorney shortly after the arrest, as the police actions were deemed unlawful.
The details of the arrest remain unclear, though Slater shared a video of Sapp being taken into custody. During his podcast with Thee Pregame Show, Sapp recounted his experience with the Sheriff's Office from last February. He expressed frustration at the violation of his constitutional rights, criticizing the sheriff for not upholding his oath to protect those rights.
"To be violated in less than 30 seconds and then not to have a supervisor come to me, nothing. Speak to the lieutenant, he don't want to come. Speak to the Sheriff... The Sheriff talk wild at me," Sapp explained, adding that he felt as though he had been mistreated.
Sapp has spent considerable time in Okeechobee County enjoying outdoor activities like fishing and hunting, making the incident all the more troubling for him. His comments highlight his deep disappointment with the treatment he received in a place he had come to enjoy.
Sapp’s illustrious NFL career spanned 13 seasons, mostly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before finishing with the Oakland Raiders. A Super Bowl champion with the Bucs, Sapp was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1999. He earned first-team All-Pro honors four times and second-team All-Pro honors twice, making the Pro Bowl seven times. Sapp’s dominance on the field earned him spots on the NFL 1990s and 2000s All-Decade Teams.
After retiring, Sapp transitioned into coaching, joining Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado in 2024 as a senior quality control assistant. Under his guidance, the Buffaloes posted a strong 9-4 record, narrowly missing a Big 12 title game berth. Coaching has become a passion for Sapp, and his impact on the Buffaloes reflects his ability to inspire and lead both on and off the field.