Nate Solder to miss 2020 NFL season

Forever Buff and New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder has decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Solder released a statement on Twitter citing family health concerns and his own health concerns.

"Our family has health concerns, most notably our son's ongoing battle with cancer, as well as my own bout with cancer," Solder wrote. "We also welcomed a new addition to our family this spring, a baby boy. With fear and trembling, we struggle to keep our priorities in order and, for us, our children's health and the health of our neighbors comes before football."

Solder was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2014 and had to get one of his testicles removed. Doctors said his cancer did not spread.

Solder's 5-year-old son, Hudson, was diagnosed with a rare Wilms tumor in both of his kidneys.

The big offensive lineman has left $13 million on the table, a $10 million base and a $3 million roster bonus, by opting out of this season.

The NFL has told its players that players that are considered high-risk for COVID-19 could potentially earn $350k for opting out and those that aren't high-risk can earn $100k.

There's no word yet on whether the NFL considers Solder to be a high-risk individual considering his prior health issues as well as his son's issues.

But this is much more important than money and the hope is for everyone in Solder's family to be able to stay healthy.

Many other players across the NFL have decided to opt-out for the 2020 season due to health concerns.