49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Suffered Multiple Injuries in Car Accident, Will Be Limited in Camp

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will be limited during the start of training camp after sustaining multiple injuries during a car accident, per Adam Schefter and Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Shanahan was involved in the car accident on July 14 when he collided with an SUV near his home in northern California, per ESPN. He suffered a broken nose, three broken ribs, broken hand, a severe concussion, needed more than 40 stitches in his face and was taken to the hospital to be treated. He was released on that same day and has been recovering at home since. The other driver in the accident was not injured, and drugs and alcohol were not involved, according to local police.

“San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” the 49ers announced in a statement. “Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care. Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period.”

The 49ers report to training camp Saturday as they prepare for their 10th season under Shanahan. As Shanahan recovers from the accident, Foerster will take on the role of head coach in the interim. Shanahan will not be cleared for a full return until his concussion heals, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Foerster, who is also the team’s offensive line coach, has been with the franchise since 2019 and has over three decades worth of experience as an NFL assistant coach.

San Francisco starts training camp earlier than the majority of teams this summer since they will be kicking off the season from Melbourne, Australia against the Rams. It is the furthest international game the NFL has held, and will take place on Sept. 10. The 49ers are coming off a 12-5 season and a trip to the divisional round in 2025—one of Shanahan’s most impressive seasons as a play-caller—and are looking to build off that performance this year with many of their star players back healthy, too.

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