Buffs Beat

NFL Draft Prediction: Will Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Fall Below Tyler Shough?

With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, where will the top quarterbacks be selected? One draft analyst claims Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough will be selected before Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Angela Miele

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is always a lot of anticipation regarding where each quarterback will land in the draft. While the debate has primarily been about Miami quarterback Cam Ward going before Sanders, The Ringer's Todd McShay believes Sanders will fall more than previously expected.

McShay, an NFL Draft analyst, believes that Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough will be drafted before Sanders. McShay appeared on David Pollack’s YouTube channel, explaining why he believes Shough is the better draft prospect.

“I, honest to God, think that Tyler Shough from Louisville based off of one year of tape, if you’re just dropped on this planet and you’re looking at one year of tape, is as good as any of those guys,” McShay said.

Louisville Tyler Shough
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough (QB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shough has been playing collegiate football since 2019 but has been riddled with injuries. Shough played for the Louisville Cardinals for one season, but it was his healthiest year of football. 

Shough ended the 2024 season with 3,195 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions and was sacked just 14 times in 2024.

“Maybe if you start him at two behind Cam Ward in terms of virtual talent and what Ward could develop into,” McShay said. “I might take Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders.”

Shough’s draft stock has been rising since the NFL Combine. He is already 25 but does not believe his age should drop his draft stock. This is something McShay also agrees with, highlighting that he was once the backup for current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, believing that will help Shough.

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders ifollowing the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“How about this little nugget? Shough’s first year, he was a backup quarterback to Justin Herbert,” McShay continued. “Think about that … He was the starter next year.”

There are some drawbacks on Shough, including his injury history. McShay does agree that the injuries hurt Shough's draft stock.

“The problem is he had one year as the starter, kind of up and down that program was, and his play was as a first-year starter. And then wound up getting injured the next year, transfers to Texas Tech, gets injured,” McShay acknowledged.

Shough has had just one healthy season as a starter, but McShay believes it is enough to be drafted higher than Sanders. 

“Three injuries, three years in a row, finally transfers again to Louisville, gets with the Brohms, gets some development, has a healthy year, and his tape was awesome,” McShay said.

Sanders is expected to be No. 2 quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft after playing with the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just ten interceptions but was sacked 42 times.

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sanders and his father, coach of the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, joined Colorado ahead of the 2023 season and completely turned the program around. The Buffaloes went from a one-win team in 2022 to a 9-4 record in 2024. Sanders believes he is a player that can turn programs around, as he did with Colorado. 

“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back,” Sanders said at the combine. “You don’t think I could come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It’s history. We’ve done it again. It’s always going to repeat itself.”

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24. All eyes will be on where Sanders ends up and who the first quarterback taken off the board will be.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published |Modified
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football