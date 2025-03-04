NFL Draft Prediction: Will Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Fall Below Tyler Shough?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is always a lot of anticipation regarding where each quarterback will land in the draft. While the debate has primarily been about Miami quarterback Cam Ward going before Sanders, The Ringer's Todd McShay believes Sanders will fall more than previously expected.
McShay, an NFL Draft analyst, believes that Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough will be drafted before Sanders. McShay appeared on David Pollack’s YouTube channel, explaining why he believes Shough is the better draft prospect.
“I, honest to God, think that Tyler Shough from Louisville based off of one year of tape, if you’re just dropped on this planet and you’re looking at one year of tape, is as good as any of those guys,” McShay said.
Shough has been playing collegiate football since 2019 but has been riddled with injuries. Shough played for the Louisville Cardinals for one season, but it was his healthiest year of football.
Shough ended the 2024 season with 3,195 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions and was sacked just 14 times in 2024.
“Maybe if you start him at two behind Cam Ward in terms of virtual talent and what Ward could develop into,” McShay said. “I might take Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders.”
Shough’s draft stock has been rising since the NFL Combine. He is already 25 but does not believe his age should drop his draft stock. This is something McShay also agrees with, highlighting that he was once the backup for current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, believing that will help Shough.
“How about this little nugget? Shough’s first year, he was a backup quarterback to Justin Herbert,” McShay continued. “Think about that … He was the starter next year.”
There are some drawbacks on Shough, including his injury history. McShay does agree that the injuries hurt Shough's draft stock.
“The problem is he had one year as the starter, kind of up and down that program was, and his play was as a first-year starter. And then wound up getting injured the next year, transfers to Texas Tech, gets injured,” McShay acknowledged.
Shough has had just one healthy season as a starter, but McShay believes it is enough to be drafted higher than Sanders.
“Three injuries, three years in a row, finally transfers again to Louisville, gets with the Brohms, gets some development, has a healthy year, and his tape was awesome,” McShay said.
Sanders is expected to be No. 2 quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft after playing with the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just ten interceptions but was sacked 42 times.
Sanders and his father, coach of the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, joined Colorado ahead of the 2023 season and completely turned the program around. The Buffaloes went from a one-win team in 2022 to a 9-4 record in 2024. Sanders believes he is a player that can turn programs around, as he did with Colorado.
“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back,” Sanders said at the combine. “You don’t think I could come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It’s history. We’ve done it again. It’s always going to repeat itself.”
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24. All eyes will be on where Sanders ends up and who the first quarterback taken off the board will be.