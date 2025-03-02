Two Colorado Buffaloes receivers improve draft stock at NFL Combine
Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Shedeur Sanders represented the Colorado Buffaloes at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While Sanders did not participate in quarterback drills, he remained on the field to support his teammates. The focus shifted to the two wide receivers, Horn and Wester, who aimed to elevate their draft stock through strong performances in both speed and skill drills.
40-Yard Dash: Solid but Not Spectacular
Both Horn and Wester delivered consistent performances in the 40-yard dash, recording times of 4.46 seconds. While not record-breaking, these times still categorize them as "fast receivers" in a draft class where no one truly threatened the Combine 40-yard dash record. Their game speed has often outshined their track speed, showcasing the ability to play faster on the field. Historically, some receivers with blazing 40 times, like John Ross and Dri Archer, failed to translate that speed into NFL success. Conversely, Horn and Wester's tape demonstrates that they play faster than their timed speed, an attribute that scouts appreciate.
Drills and Performance
The drills were where both players truly made their mark. Though not flawless, they demonstrated good footwork, balance, and body control. There were a couple of drops that each would likely want back, but overall, their performance was strong. The sideline toe-tap drill provided a mixed showing, with Horn seen asking for another rep to improve. Despite a few missteps, both receivers showed balance and control that some of the larger, less agile prospects lacked.
The over-the-shoulder adjustment drill highlighted their ball-tracking ability. While neither receiver delivered a perfect performance, they both did a solid job. Horn had a single drop on a catch he would typically secure, but overall, his ability to adjust to the ball was evident.
The Gauntlet Drill: Standing Out
The gauntlet drill, a fan-favorite, gave both players a chance to shine. The drill involves catching a series of passes while running a straight line across the field. Jimmy Horn Jr. particularly excelled, displaying quick hands, precise movement, and a straight running line. His performance in this drill mirrored what NFL coaches want from a slot or possession receiver—sharp, intentional steps and no wasted motion. Wester also performed well, albeit with a slightly less rigid running line. His performance was still impressive and demonstrated his natural fluidity and ball-catching skills.
Draft Stock and Final Assessment
While Horn and Wester entered the Combine as projected Day 3 draft picks, their performance did enough to maintain or potentially improve their status. Horn's skill set is well-suited to a slot receiver role, where his strength, sure hands, and ability to turn upfield quickly could make him an asset in the right system. Wester, with his nearly 6-foot frame and elite ball-tracking skills, offers a bit more versatility as a potential deep threat. His ability to make adjustments on the fly, as seen in his remarkable touchdown against Baylor, will intrigue NFL teams.
With two upcoming Pro Days, both players have further opportunities to impress scouts and elevate their draft prospects. Their Combine performances laid a solid foundation, and with continued strong showings, they could move into more favorable draft positions.