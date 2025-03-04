Shedeur Sanders called 'arrogant,' 'brash' after interview at NFL Combine, per report
The NFL Scouting Combine is not just about physical performance; interviews with teams play a crucial role in evaluating prospects. This week, a report surfaced suggesting that Shedeur Sanders, a top quarterback prospect, may have left a mixed impression on at least one team drafting in the top seven.
NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that a quarterbacks coach from a top-seven drafting team found Sanders "brash" and "arrogant" during his interview. The coach's opinion has reportedly been shared widely within NFL circles, contrasting sharply with Sanders' public demeanor during his media session. Sanders, son of Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, showcased confidence, politeness, and thoughtfulness when addressing the media, earning praise from reporters.
Anderson withheld the name of the team and coach to avoid direct backlash but noted that the coach's assessment seemed rooted in discomfort with Sanders' "culture"—a reference to athletes with fame and financial success through NIL deals before entering the league. Sanders is known for his interests beyond football, including music and fashion, which may not align with traditional NFL expectations.
The top seven teams in the draft—Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets—each have varying degrees of need at quarterback. However, the decision to pass on Sanders due to perceived arrogance might not be universally shared within the organization. Anderson emphasized that other voices within the building "vehemently disagree" with the coach's take.
This scrutiny is not new to Sanders. As Deion Sanders' son, he has long been in the public eye and has demonstrated resilience. Anderson pointed out that the evolving nature of college athletics and the business opportunities available to young athletes have changed the landscape, leading to differing opinions on what confidence and ambition look like in a prospect.
With Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward projected as the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, this report adds intrigue to where Sanders might land. Despite this singular critical voice, Sanders’ overall profile and talent remain strong, and his path to the NFL continues to draw attention.