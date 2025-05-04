NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
While Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders may want to lay low after his slide in the 2025 NFL Draft, he won't escape a crowd.
Last week, the Cleveland Browns took a signal-caller before Sanders, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, in the third round. The move was befuddling, as it's surprising for two quarterbacks to be drafted by the same team. Nevertheless, Cleveland took its shot.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler elaborated on the reasoning for Cleveland's decision, noting that one of the five quarterbacks could be shipped elsewhere.
“Asking around after the draft, the sense I get is the Browns value, or look at the roster through the prism of currency,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “So that could lead to a potential trade down the road. Because it is a crowded room."
The Browns have nearly three decades of starting experience in their quarterback room, yet Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski may not announce a starter for next year until the preseason. Sanders and Gabriel will jockey for the top spot with veteran journeyman Joe Flacco and middling 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
Last year's opening day starter, three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, struggled mightily with the Browns until a second torn Achilles ruled him out for 2025. Cleveland is paying the price for its historic trade and contract that acquired Watson three years ago.
Sanders was selected No. 144, but he's no ordinary fifth-round pick. Teammates and fans hastily hopped aboard a hype train, applying pressure on the front office to give Sanders preferential treatment despite Gabriel being taken two rounds before him.
Evaluating each candidate's potential in the league, Sanders may have the highest. Gabriel had an all-time great college career, but pro success at his 5-11 stature and left-handedness has rarely happened. Pickett hasn't lived up to his early draft choice and is on his third team in as many years. Flacco is likely leading the pack due to prior success with the Browns, but as Colorado coach Deion Sanders put it, "He's my age."
This situation will leave someone unhappy no matter the outcome, but if no trade suitor emerges, it may remain mostly unresolved throughout the summer. Cleveland gave up picks for Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders this offseason, so all a trade may need is future mid-round capital.
"Stefanski does like to keep four quarterbacks in his room," Fowler said. "So you roll up those four, they gave up a third round pick and two fifth round picks for Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, maybe they can recoup some of that if they showcase one of those players in the preseason, or one looks good, or there’s an injury down the road."
Plans change in the NFL every day, yet Cleveland is tasked with piecing together a puzzle not seen in recent league history. All Sanders must do is keep his head down, compete and hope he fits right in.
“We’ll see what happens. They’re going to give these guys a shot," Fowler said. "They are very high on Dillon Gabriel. That’s a player that I had earmarked going into the draft. Was hearing from other teams that the Browns low-key really like him. He’s a smaller player, so he didn’t have a high draft status, but they loved the way he plays the position, so we’ll see if he can make a little move.”