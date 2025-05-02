Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez Flashes Shedeur Sanders' Watch Flex Celebration After Win
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has already impacted the Cleveland sports culture. Only days after the Browns selected Sanders in the NFL Draft, longtime Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez hit Sanders' signature watch flex celebration following a walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
Ramirez delivered a game-tying single in the bottom of the 10th inning before stealing second base and then scoring the game-winning run on an Angel Martinez single. While celebrating with teammates, the 13-year MLB veteran raised his right wrist, a gesture made popular by Sanders during his first season with the Buffs in 2023.
Despite a rather rude welcoming into the NFL with his name falling into the draft's fifth round, Sanders has seemingly been embraced by the Cleveland community. Ramirez has long been a fan favorite in Cleveland, and his endorsement of the Browns' new quarterback bodes well for Sanders' future.
Ramirez made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2013 and became the first player in Guardians history to record 250 careers home runs and 250 stolen bases on Thursday. The Dominican Republic native is a six-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
As for Sanders, not many fifth-round draft picks in recent history have made this large of an immediate impact on their new community. Earlier this week, Sanders also made an appearance at a Cleveland-area high school, where he shared his goal of bringing a Super Bowl to "The Land."
"I just wanted to come out and see y'all," Sanders told students. "We working out every day. We got a purpose. We got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve, but I'm trying to bring Cleveland, of course, a Super Bowl."
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Kenny Pickett Contract Move After Drafting Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Texas Mansion For Sale For $5.5 Million
MORE: Tom Brady's Strong Words About Shedeur Sanders 'Example' Amid NFL Draft Fall
During a post-draft press conference with Cleveland-area reporters, Sanders said he'd like to lead by action while making a positive impact on children in the community.
“The real me, I’m definitely going to be able to show it with actions,” Sanders said. “You’ll understand, I’ll be more involved in the community and really leading the kids in the right direction. That’s the main thing. Whatever situation they’re in, that’s where I feel I have the most impact.”
However, Sanders must also impress Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry this summer if he wants to see playing time next season. Other quarterbacks fighting for a role in Cleveland include veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel. Three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson is expected to miss significant time with an Achilles injury.
"We did tell him (Sanders), 'It doesn't really matter where you're picked, it's what you do from that point forward.' That's the reality for all the guys that we select," Berry said. "In terms of his reaction, I'd probably say it was a mixture of gratitude, relief and determination. That'd probably be the best way to characterize it, but he's ready to go."