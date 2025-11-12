Buffs Beat

Former NFL Star Praises Julian Lewis' Potential Impact On Colorado Buffaloes

A Super Bowl champ and Centennial State hero has high hopes for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis. Retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib commended the freshman for his impressive debut and noted he could be a recruiting tool for coach Deion Sanders.

Harrison Simeon

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Retired American football player Aqib Talib during the second quarter between the Atlanta Falcons against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Retired American football player Aqib Talib during the second quarter between the Atlanta Falcons against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
It's hard to over-romanticize the first career start of freshman Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis.

The youngster did about as much as possible to rile up Buffs fans for the possibilities his next years could bring. He looked far beyond his years, and many are taking note.

His list of believers grew deeper on Saturday, including an NFL Colorado legend. Former Denver Broncos star cornerback Aqib Talib went on the airwaves to highlight Lewis's stellar introduction and provide insight on how he can shape the future of coach Deion Sanders' program in Boulder.

Aqib Talib Hails 'It Factor' of Julian Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

On the latest episode of his podcast No Lie Zone with DNVR, Talib didn't discount the promise he showed.

"Sometimes in practice, it looks one way, but then it's this thing they call the 'it' factor," Talib said Tuesday. "And when I watched him, he just got it. It's that confidence that he carries himself with every play, how he moves in the pocket."

Talib's points tie into the wait many Colorado fans had after Lewis's commitment, as "Coach Prime" added an experienced transfer in quarterback Kaidon Salter for the former five-star prospect to sit behind. But his patience paid off against the West Virginia Mountaineers, as Salter was benched due to back-to-back putrid outings.

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at M
Nov 19, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While it took several drives to get his feet under him, Lewis was sublime last Saturday. He navigated heavy pressure and an injured offensive line to 299 yards, two touchdowns, several gorgeous splash plays and zero turnover-worthy throws.

Sanders has maintained his stance that Lewis was the true successor to quarterback Shedeur Sanders despite Salter starting most of this season. He was always going to be a project at just 17 years old when he arrived on campus, but if his best days remain ahead of him, they're brighter than ever.

"Maybe you don't see it in practice, but when you put him in a game, he just turns up a little bit with his environment," Talib continued. "It definitely looked good. . . Looking forward to seeing him [play] a few more games."

Is Lewis Coach Prime's Recruiting Savior?

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Talib also made clear that Lewis's success could have ramifications far beyond stable quarterback play in Boulder. As Colorado struggles at 3-7, Sanders' transfer portal-heavy strategy is in jeopardy, but Lewis could be its saving grace.

"I think Prime is the main one who's happy," Talib said. "He got a recruiting tool right there. Y'all see who we got, who got somebody promising for the future."

His name would be in every Buffs recruiting pitch, from high school wide receivers to graduate transfer defensive ends. Just like how Shedeur Sanders's kinship helped pry talents such as five-star tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Lewis may not boast the same vibrant personality as his predecessor, but he does have every other trait a National Championship-driven program would want from a long-term quarterback. His cool demeanor overlaps with effortless maturity, ingrained toughness and a contagious swagger that should continue to lure targets to the Buffaloes.

