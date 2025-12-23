Why Quarterback Julian Lewis's Loyalty to Colorado Stands Out

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a rough 3-9 season, and the offseason hasn’t made things any easier. With coach Deion Sanders set to lose nearly half the roster to the transfer portal, the team is gearing up for a major shake-up in Boulder.

One player Sanders won’t have to worry about is quarterback Julian Lewis, who recently decided to stick with the program. With so many young quarterbacks testing the transfer portal, his choice to stay really stands out.

Lewis’s loyalty is rare in today’s transfer-heavy landscape and gives Colorado much-needed stability.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After struggling last season with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, the Buffaloes were still searching for a dependable option under center. Keeping Lewis in Boulder gives the program a solid starting point as it prepares to overhaul much of its roster.

Lewis’s return provides an anchor at quarterback during a period of immense change. His commitment allows Sanders and his staff to focus on building the surrounding talent while knowing the most important position is in good hands.

While there’s still plenty of work ahead, Lewis’s decision is a bright spot in a challenging offseason. With a loyal leader in place, Sanders can start to rebuild with purpose and hope for a stronger, more competitive season ahead.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The fact that Lewis is staying in Boulder says a lot, especially since he had plenty of reasons to test the transfer portal. As a five-star recruit who ended the season strong, he would have been one of the most sought-after quarterbacks out there.

Even with those options, Lewis decided to stick around. He’s not just Sanders’ quarterback going forward, but a key piece the Buffaloes can build around for years to come.

This offseason is full of uncertainty, but having Lewis committed makes a big difference. The roster is going to be overhauled, and having stability at the most important spot makes that process a lot easier.

With him in place, Sanders can hit the transfer portal and recruiting trail with a clearer plan instead of scrambling. In a season of so much turnover, having that kind of certainty at quarterback gives the program a solid starting point as they look to improve the roster.

Just How High Is Julian Lewis’ Ceiling at Colorado?

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Playing quarterback in Boulder under Sanders comes with high expectations. Determining Lewis’s ceiling won’t be easy, but based on his talent, it’s fair to believe he could eventually surpass what Shedeur Sanders accomplished at Colorado.

Former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the program to a 9-4 record, its best finish since 2016, and helped guide Colorado back to a bowl game. During his time in Boulder, he set multiple school records and consistently produced at a high level.

In the process, Sanders established himself as one of the most accurate passers in recent college football history.

With three seasons still ahead of him, Lewis has plenty of time to chase those marks and continue his growth. Becoming one of the nation’s top quarterbacks is far from guaranteed.

Still, as a five-star recruit whose debut showed a high floor, there is plenty of reason for optimism as his development continues. Much of Lewis’s growth will hinge on the supporting cast Sanders and his staff build around him.

If Colorado can provide consistency up front and reliable weapons on offense, his progression should come naturally, and his ultimate ceiling will be shaped as much by that environment as his own talent.