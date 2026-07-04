NFL Star Jalen Ramsey Speaks Openly on Deion Sanders' Player Development

During Colorado Buffaloes’ coach Deion Sanders’s leadership retreat, NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke to several of the team’s rising leaders. But the reason he decided to be a part of the retreat was that he looked up to Sanders during his early playing days.

Ramsey outlined why Buffs players have a unique experience. Ramsey broke down how Sanders’s experience playing the game at the highest level feeds into his players and creates more future greats.

What Jalen Ramsey Said About Deion Sanders

Jul 23, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey talks to the media at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramsey has been open about the fact that he modeled his game after Sanders early on. As a cornerback who played for the Florida State Seminoles in college, it made sense for Ramsey to follow in the footsteps of the greatest the school ever produced at his position. Ramsey spoke about how Colorado’s players are in a highly privileged position to be able to learn from him directly.

“He’s been in everybody’s shoes,” said Ramsey in a post on Colorado’s X account. “He’s done things at the highest level, and he’s got so much game that you can soak up. [He’s got] so much experience in the field that everyone wants to be in and that we’re pursuing, so it’s a blessing.”

As a matter of fact, Ramsey revealed during the retreat that if the option to play for Coach Prime existed when he was in college, he would’ve taken a different career path.

How Deion Sanders Would’ve Altered Jalen Ramsey’s Career Path

Nov 30, 2013; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jalen Ramsey (13) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ramsey developed successfully in his days with the Seminoles and even won a National Championship during his time in Tallahassee, he would’ve been willing to reconsider.

“I love my college coaches, but man, if I would’ve had the opportunity to be recruited and play for Coach Prime, it would’ve been recruitment over as soon as it started,” Ramsey said.

Sanders has understandably put together a strong track record of developing defensive backs like Ramsey in his time with the Buffaloes. Most notably, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was selected No. 2-overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after winning the award.

But in addition to Hunter, Sanders has sent the likes of cornerback Preston Hodge and safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig to the NFL as well. Both players are now teammates of Hunter’s with the Jaguars.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ New Approach to Leadership in 2026

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a whole, the leadership retreat outlined a new approach the Buffaloes are taking to leadership in 2026.

After true leaders failed to emerge in 2025, the Buffaloes struggled mightily on the field. That, in addition to Sanders being away from the team for most of the offseason due to his battle with cancer, created season-long struggles with team chemistry.

The leadership retreat was an effort to avoid those same struggles. The involvement of Ramsey and several other former NFL players helped them to appreciate the uniqueness of their circumstances. If leaders can emerge more quickly at Colorado this season, the program will produce much more fruitful results. And as Sanders continues using his experience to develop his players, those results will pay off come NFL Draft season as well.

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