Jalen Ramsey Admits How Deion Sanders May Changed His Career Path

The Colorado Buffaloes have assembled a promising coaching staff for the 2026 season. Coach Deion Sanders welcomed new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and new defensive coordinator Chris Marve to his ranks, among others.

This new staff caught the attention of NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who spoke to Buffs players at Coach Prime’s leadership retreat. Amid his speech to the players, he spoke on how lucky they are to have a coaching staff like this, even saying that if it had been around when he was headed to college, he wouldn’t have ended up at Florida State.

What Jalen Ramsey said about the Colorado Buffaloes’ coaching staff

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) leaves the interview room after he held a press conference with the media Tuesday, September 17, 2019 after rumors about him wanting to be traded from the Jaguars surfaced after Sunday's sideline dispute with head coach Doug Marrone. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Fl Jax 091719 Jaguarsramse | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Several of Colorado’s players kicked off their discussion with Ramsey by describing their relationships with Coach Prime and the rest of the coaching staff. The common theme was one of connection. Players felt like they had much closer relationships with Sanders and his staff than they’d had at any of their previous schools, high school or otherwise.

Upon hearing their stories, Ramsey explained to the players how lucky they are to have an experience like that at the college level. He even went as far as to state it was something he wished he had, despite the fact that he was a part of a National Championship team with the Seminoles in 2013.

“It wasn’t like this for me at Florida State,” said Ramsey in a video by Well Off Media. “...If [Colorado] had this opportunity for me, it wouldn’t have been no Florida State.”

What makes the Colorado Buffaloes’ coaching staff different

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during pregame warmups at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s coaching staff combines the right amount of NFL experience and fierce personalities to create a one-of-a-kind leadership group. In addition to being led by one of, if not the greatest cornerbacks of all time in Sanders, the Buffs have former NFL players like Vonn Bell, Kevin Mathis and Andre Gurode on the roster to help prepare their players for the next level.

But in their playcalling roles, Colorado has proven strategists who’ve experienced success in their previous programs. Marion’s patented ‘Go-Go’ offense was a hit when he was the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets. On defense, Marve’s system helped the Virginia Tech Hokies allow the second-fewest yards per game in the ACC and the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the FBS in 2023.

So far, the energy shift of the team has been substantial since Sanders made his new additions, and it has raised the hopes of fans ahead of the coming campaign.

Deion Sanders’s additions to his 2026 coaching staff

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4540 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marion and Marve’s additions were the biggest headlines of the offseason, as they have flipped the strategy of both sides of the ball on its head.

Marion’s system is completely different from that of former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Shurmur ran a spread offense, which rarely utilized the run and forced the quarterback to carry the offense on his shoulders. Marion’s system utilizes every player to the fullest, heavily involving the run game while creating a large number of reads for the quarterback in the passing game.

As for Marve, his 3-4 scheme will the Buffs’ secondary to shine, something that will benefit the makeup of Colorado’s roster. The Buffaloes hit the transfer portal hard to build their secondary, and it may emerge as one of the best units in the conference.

Sanders’s other additions, like tight ends coach Josh Niblett and Bell as the safeties coach have received praise from players and fellow staff members alike. Now, the new-look staff has caught the attention of an NFL great in Ramsey.

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