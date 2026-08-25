Big NFL Updates for Colorado Buffaloes After Preseason Week Two
The NFL season is getting closer as the second full week of preseason is now in the books. Here are some updates from some of the biggest former Colorado Buffaloes stars.
Shedeur Sanders Announced as Browns Backup
The Browns have announced that Deshaun Watson will be their starting quarterback in week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Jordan Schultz. Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be Watson’s backup. Watson did not play for the Browns in 2025 as he was recovering from a torn achilles injury.
Shedeur Sanders played in eight games as a rookie for the Browns in 2025, starting seven of them. He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Sanders played for Colorado from 2023-2024. In his time in Boulder, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His completion percentage was 71.8, the highest career completion percentage for an FBS quarterback. Following the 2024 season, Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round by the Browns.
Travis Hunter Misses Preseason Game vs. Jimmy Horn Jr.
Over the weekend, two former Buffaloes teammates were set to face off: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Hunter did not end up playing in the game but Horn did and made some plays. Horn had one rush for 39 yards and one reception for 15 yards.
The Panthers ended up winning this week two preseason matchup by a final score of 34-17.
Hunter and Horn played together at Colorado in 2023 and 2024 before they were both selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter went No. 2 overall in the first round to the Jaguars while Horn was picked No. 208 overall in the sixth round by the Panthers.
Hunter brought his two-way skillset to the NFL as a rookie, playing both offense in defense. In his first seven games before having his 2025 season cut short due to a knee injury, Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown on offense and 15 total tackles with three passes defended on defense.
In Hunter’s 2024 Heisman Trophy winning season with Colorado, he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 36 total tackles with four interceptions and 11 passes defended on defense.
Horn also played for Colorado in 2023 and 2024. In his time in Boulder, he tallied 95 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns. As a rookie for the Panthers in 2025, Horn had 11 receptions for 108 yards.
LaJohntay Wester Scores Touchdown
Another former Buff on the 2024 team that got attention this week was Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. The second-year NFL wideout caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the Ravens' 13-3 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Wester played one season at Colorado in 2024, hauling in 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was selected No. 203 overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Ravens and was used primarily on special teams as a rookie.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1