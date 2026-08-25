The NFL season is getting closer as the second full week of preseason is now in the books. Here are some updates from some of the biggest former Colorado Buffaloes stars.

Shedeur Sanders Announced as Browns Backup

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) acknowledges fans after the game between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns have announced that Deshaun Watson will be their starting quarterback in week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Jordan Schultz. Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be Watson’s backup. Watson did not play for the Browns in 2025 as he was recovering from a torn achilles injury.

BREAKING: The #Browns are naming Deshaun Watson as their starting QB, per multiple sources.



Shedeur Sanders will be the backup. pic.twitter.com/lSvNh8vbGs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 24, 2026

Shedeur Sanders played in eight games as a rookie for the Browns in 2025, starting seven of them. He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Sanders played for Colorado from 2023-2024. In his time in Boulder, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His completion percentage was 71.8, the highest career completion percentage for an FBS quarterback. Following the 2024 season, Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round by the Browns.

Travis Hunter Misses Preseason Game vs. Jimmy Horn Jr.

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the weekend, two former Buffaloes teammates were set to face off: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Hunter did not end up playing in the game but Horn did and made some plays. Horn had one rush for 39 yards and one reception for 15 yards.

Jimmy Horn Jr. goes for 39 yards on the end around ‼️



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4xnZYFcGrh — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026

The Panthers ended up winning this week two preseason matchup by a final score of 34-17.

Hunter and Horn played together at Colorado in 2023 and 2024 before they were both selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter went No. 2 overall in the first round to the Jaguars while Horn was picked No. 208 overall in the sixth round by the Panthers.

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter brought his two-way skillset to the NFL as a rookie, playing both offense in defense. In his first seven games before having his 2025 season cut short due to a knee injury, Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown on offense and 15 total tackles with three passes defended on defense.

In Hunter’s 2024 Heisman Trophy winning season with Colorado, he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 36 total tackles with four interceptions and 11 passes defended on defense.

Horn also played for Colorado in 2023 and 2024. In his time in Boulder, he tallied 95 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns. As a rookie for the Panthers in 2025, Horn had 11 receptions for 108 yards.

LaJohntay Wester Scores Touchdown

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) leaves the field after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former Buff on the 2024 team that got attention this week was Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. The second-year NFL wideout caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the Ravens' 13-3 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Wester played one season at Colorado in 2024, hauling in 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was selected No. 203 overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Ravens and was used primarily on special teams as a rookie.

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