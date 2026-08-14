NFL Training Camp Roundup From Former Colorado Buffaloes

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders have preseason action coming up this weekend.

Here is the latest news out of NFL training camp for the former Colorado Buffaloes stars.

Travis Hunter Listed at Cornerback on Depth Chart

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) waits for a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars released their first unofficial depth chart on Tuesday. This depth chart did not list Hunter at wide receiver and only listed him at cornerback. This doesn’t mean for certain that Hunter’s time on offense is done as this is just an unofficial depth chart, but it’s in the realm of possibility.

Hunter played both offense and defense for the Jaguars as a rookie in 2025. He was only able to suit up for seven games before undergoing season ending knee surgery.

At cornerback last season, Hunter had 15 total tackles and three passes defended.

At wide receiver, Hunter hauled in 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown. His lone touchdown was in his final game of his season against the Los Angeles Rams on a 35-yard connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Will this end up being Hunter’s only receiving touchdown in the NFL?

In college at Colorado from 2023-2024, Hunter took the country by storm with his two-way skillset. Hunter played 22 games with Colorado in these two seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On defense, he had 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 16 passes defended, and one forced fumble.

On offense, Hunter hauled in 153 receptions for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jaguars.

Shedeur Sanders to Start Browns Second Preseason Game

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Sanders in Cleveland, he is still in a battle for the starting quarterback job. Earlier this week, the Browns announced their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Coach Todd Monken is giving the nod to quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Browns writer Kelsey Russo.

Monken then announced that Sanders would be starting the Browns second preseason game on Aug. 22 against the Buffalo Bills. He was asked why he would be naming two different starters for the first two games to reporters.

“I have my reasons for how it’s going to go, and it’s still a competition,” Monken said. “We’ll get a chance to see them both. Every week we’ll assess it.”

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (right) and Deshaun Watson take part in a drill on June 9 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a rookie last season for the Browns, Sanders played in eight games, starting seven of them. He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson on the other hand did not play at all last season due to an achilles injury. The other quarterback that saw significant playing time for the Browns was Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders played for Colorado from 2023-2024. He threw for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns on an FBS record completion percentage of 71.8 percent. Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns.

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