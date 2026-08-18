Rocky Week of NFL Preseason for Former Colorado Buffaloes Stars

The first week of NFL preseason is officially in the books.

How did things go for these former Colorado Buffaloes stars: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter?

Shedeur Sanders Struggles in Preseason Opener

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shedeur Sanders and the Browns took on the Chicago Bears in their first preseason game. The Browns gave the starting nod to quarterback Deshaun Watson. Sanders got his opportunity in the second half. It was a rocky performance.

Sanders went 6/11 passing for 79 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. His interception was on a deep pass down the right side of the field. It was not a pretty sight to see as it was well over the intended receiver’s head and into the arms of Bears defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr.

Shedeur Sanders gets picked on the overthrow



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/pVLW2YCaKJ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 15, 2026

After the game, Sanders spoke to reporters about this mistake, saying that he felt like he made the right read on the play and that the ball just slipped on the delivery.

“It was the right read, it just slipped. That’s what makes me be mad a little bit because of it,” Sanders said. “Turning the ball over and all that stuff is not great and it won’t survive a long time in the league doing that.”

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball againnst the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders played for Colorado from 2023-2024, throwing for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns on an FBS record completion percentage of 71.8. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. As an NFL rookie in 2025, Sanders played in eight games (starting seven). He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Sanders enters the 2026 season right in the thick of a quarterback battle. If he continues to struggle like he did against the Bears, its only a matter of time until Watson gets announced as the Browns week one starter.

Travis Hunter Inactive for Jaguars Preseason Game vs. Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walk off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter did not play in the Jaguars first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Earlier in the week in the teams joint practice, Hunter got beat while playing defensive back for multiple touchdowns. One was caught by Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and the other by Saints rookie wide receiver Bryce Lance.

It was not the best day for Hunter on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, he was able to make some plays like this one posted by the Jaguars X account below.

2026 will be Hunter's second season in the NFL. He played in seven games as a rookie before undegoing season ending knee surgery. In those seven games, Hunter had 15 total tackles and three passes defended on defense. On offense. he hauled in 28 receptions for 298 yards and touchdown.

Prior to getting selected No. 2 overall by the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter played for Colorado from 2023-2024. He was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner for his elite two-way skillset.

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