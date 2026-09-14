Northwestern Coach David Braun Drops Honest Thoughts on Buffaloes' Offense

The Northwestern Wildcats had a week without a game before the Colorado Buffaloes arrived on the schedule. Northwestern coach David Braun made clear the Wildcats were not treating the break like a vacation. Colorado was already part of Northwestern’s work almost as soon as the season opener ended.

The public buildup has been quieter than the usual week involving Colorado coach Deion Sanders. But that switched up Monday, when Braun offered his clearest assessment yet of the Buffaloes. Northwestern running back Joseph Himon II had already supplied the confidence.

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Football head coach David Braun speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Braun Praises Colorado After Extra Week of Preparation

Northwestern defeated South Dakota State on Sept. 5, then moved into an early bye. Braun said the Wildcats needed to stay sharp rather than lose the rhythm they had built.

“We have to keep our edge,” Braun said in Northwestern’s official postgame recap, which also noted that Colorado preparation would begin during the open week.

The bye gave Northwestern an extra week to begin its Colorado preparation. By the time Braun spoke Monday, the Wildcats had two Buffaloes games to study.

Northwestern head coach David Braun had high praise for Coach Prime and the Buffs.



“Two new coordinators that are doing an outstanding job.”



“They’re effectively and efficiently, explosively running the football with some really good backs. Their quarterback is very talented.” pic.twitter.com/Px8eGX6zmV — Whitley (@WhitleyW01) September 14, 2026

“Two new coordinators that are doing an outstanding job,” Braun said Monday during Northwestern media availability.

Braun was referring to Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who are both in their first seasons running their respective units.

Braun also talked about the Buffaloes’ offense

“They’re effectively and efficiently, explosively running the football with some really good backs,” Braun said. “Their quarterback is very talented.”

Colorado redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis gave Braun fresh evidence for that compliment Saturday, throwing for 366 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-21 win over Weber State.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern’s Confidence Has a Clear Source

Himon was less restrained when the conversation reached the Wildcats’ backfield.

“We take pride in running the football,” Himon said. “We believe we have the best running backs in the country.”

Northwestern rushed for 224 yards in its opener, with Himon going for 87 yards on four carries and Northwestern running back Gavin Sawchuck adding 69 on eight. That production helps to explain the confidence Himon carried into Colorado week.

Himon’s confidence now sits beside Braun’s own praise of Colorado’s run game. Both sides have made clear that the ground game will be worth watching when both teams clash.

What David Braun’s Comments Mean for Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Joseph Himon II (6) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern’s comments become a Colorado story once they reach Boulder. Himon’s claim can enter a defensive meeting room without anyone needing to dress it up. Braun’s praise tells Colorado that its early offensive changes have Northwestern’s full attention.

Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve now has a backfield openly calling itself the best in the country, plus an opponent that got an extra week of preparation. If Northwestern can run comfortably, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly gets more freedom with everything built around it.

Marion’s group also knows that the Wildcats have been watching closely. Braun’s comments are a clear indication that Northwestern has seen the changes in Boulder under Marion and Marve. Both coordinator jobs changed after last season, and Braun chose to single out their work before Saturday’s game.

Colorado will visit Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on Sept. 19 for the final Wildcats football game scheduled at the lakefront venue before the program moves into the new Ryan Field.

Northwestern is confident in its own backfield. Braun also made it clear Monday that his side sees plenty to respect on the other sideline.

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