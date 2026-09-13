Predicting Where Colorado Will Land in AP Top 25 Poll

The Colorado Buffaloes have started the season 2-0 thanks to consecutive victories over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and most recently the Weber State Wildcats. Before Colorado beat Weber State 52-21, the Buffaloes had already received three votes in the AP Top 25 Poll.

By receiving three votes in the week 1 AP Poll, Colorado was effectively ranked No. 40 in the country, close to other programs like James Madison (No. 38) Minnesota (No. 39), Vanderbilt (No. 41), Arizona State (No. 41), and Auburn (No. 41).

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only the top 25 teams receiving the most votes are actually ranked in the AP Poll, although all votes are revealed when the rankings are updated each week. With three teams tied for No. 41 in the country, there are 43 teams in the country that received votes in the AP Poll following week 1.

AP Top 25 Poll Projection

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Ohio State

6. Miami

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. Texas Tech

12. USC

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Oklahoma

16. SMU

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Utah

20. Washington

21. Iowa

22. Oregon

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Oklahoma State

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AP Poll is more difficult to predict earlier in the season with less data points available on all teams, but Colorado likely needs a few more wins before the Buffaloes can crack into the official AP Top 25 Poll.

Sanders and company are likely to receive more than three votes, though, meaning the Buffaloes could climb into the top-40. If Colorado receives seven votes, then the team could be ranked within the top 35.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' team impressed in the win over Weber State, particularly quarterback Julian Lewis, who finished the contest with 366 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 17 of 23 passes. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes' ground game also impressed as running back Micah Welch became the first ball carrier to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark in a single game since Sanders arrived in Boulder, Colorado.

A win is a win, but the Buffaloes demonstrated that there is room for improvement. Colorado committed 13 penalties that resulted in 107 free yards for Weber State, and that lack of discipline could end up hurting the Buffs when Big 12 Conference play begins.

After the game, "Coach Prime" shared his opinions on the win, revealing that Colorado's performance against Weber State was not as satisying to the Buffs coach as some would expect.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We didn't capitalize on offense. We only scored 52 points. We should have been a lot more productive and had a lot more expectations of that productivity. We didn't get done what we wanted to get done. There's no way that we're satisfied with the outcome. We're not. That's just where we are right now,” Sanders said.

If Colorado can continue to improve and develop under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve, the Buffaloes may find themselves ranked inside the AP Top 25 sooner rather than later. However, when the week 2 edition of the AP Poll is released, Colorado fans shouldn't be surprised if the Buffs are included in the official rankings.

Week 1 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

7. Miami

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma

12. Alabama

13. Texas Tech

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Penn State

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. Utah

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Virginia

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