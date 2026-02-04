Stadium Decision Revealed For Colorado's Game at Northwestern

Unfortunately for Colorado football fans in the Chicago area, the Buffs will not face the Northwestern Wildcats at their nearly complete Ryan Field.

There was an outside chance that Northwestern's new $862 million stadium would be ready for the Spet. 19 nonconference matchup, but the Wildcats announced Tuesday that they won't play at Ryan Field until their Big Ten opener against Penn State on Oct. 2. Northwestern confirmed it will host South Dakota State (Sept. 5) and Colorado at its temporary home of Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, which holds about 12,000 fans.

While it would've been special for Colorado to play in the opening game at the new Ryan Field, Martin Stadium remains a unique venue for the Buffs to close their nonconference slate. The primary home of Northwestern's soccer and lacrosse teams sits along the shore of Lake Michigan, offering one of the most picturesque settings in college athletics.

Waiting for its Ryan Field to be completed, Northwestern football has played most of its home games the past two seasons at Martin Stadium.

Northwestern will later host Ball State, Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois at the 35,000-seat Ryan Field.

"The opening of the new Ryan Field marks a defining moment for Northwestern Football and reflects our continued investment in excellence across every aspect of the program," Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Mark Jackson said in a press release. "The opener against Penn State presented by FOX Sports provides us with an extraordinary stage to showcase the incredible stadium and the culture that head coach David Braun has established."

Under Braun, Northwestern finished 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten) last season with a win over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

Braun and his staff lost eight players to the transfer portal and have so far added 16, including former Michigan State quarterback Aiden Chiles. The junior threw for 3,807 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in two seasons with the Spartans.

Colorado's September trip to Northwestern will mark the Buffs' third all-time matchup against the Wildcats. Northwestern beat the Buffs in Evanston in 1951 before falling to Colorado at Folsom Field in 1978.

The Wildcats will return the favor in 2027 when they visit Boulder on Sept. 11.

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Seven months currently separate Colorado from its first game of the 2026 season.