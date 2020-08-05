BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

A Pac-12 loan program with no football? It's a possibility

Vinay Simlot

The Pac-12 is preparing a loan program for its member schools to offset costs, if there is no football season this fall.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reviewed internal conference documents and spoke to several sources who said each university would be eligible for a maximum of $83 million at 3.75% interest over ten years. However, sources cautioned Wilner that the terms of the loan (3.75% over ten years) have not been finalized.

On a Zoom call with reporters on July 13, Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said even though he believed there would be a football season in the fall, the athletic department is preparing contingency plans if the season were to be canceled. In that same call, George said the cancellation would create a loss of “around” $40 million for the athletic department.

BuffsCountry reached out to the athletic department to see if the loan was one of the contingency plans, but haven't heard back yet. 

According to emails obtained by Wilner, Commissioner Larry Scott is working on the loan program with the Raine group—an investment bank that specializes in sports deals. The group was originally hired 18 months ago to explore long term partnerships with media companies and enhance the value of Pac-12 media rights.

The current media deals with Fox and ESPN are worth $1.2 billion. That value would be closer to $917 million between 2022-2024 if the season were to be canceled. Those contracts are expected to be used as collateral for the loan. 

If all member universities took the full loan amount, the Pac-12 would need $996 million, though Wilner expects most schools to take “substantially less” than the maximum $83 million.

Emails obtained by Wilner suggest California’s chancellor Carol Christ was the first to mention the idea of using the conference to borrow money for member universities. Christ declined to comment for Wilner's article, saying through a spokesperson the loan program “is a complicated issue that is still under discussion.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buffs in the Bubble: Derrick White shines and Roberson is back

There are a few forever Buffs playing basketball right now and one of them is becoming a star in front of our eyes. An update on all of the Buffs in the bubble.

Adam Chalifoux

CU Buffs "actively planning" to have fans at Folsom Field

The CU Buffs athletic department sent out an email to season ticket holders indicating their plans to have fans in the stadium.

Chase Howell

CHSAA postpones football season

High school football season will take place in the spring in the state of Colorado.

Chase Howell

Recruits report official CU Buffs offers

The 2021 recruiting season officially began on Aug. 1 and BuffsCountry has tracked all of the official offers distributed by the staff.

Chase Howell

Stories from Sports Illustrated College Sports: A week of planning for the future

The top stories from around Sports Illustrated college sports writers and how they are going to handle the near and distant future.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs add transfer wide receiver Michael Byrd Jr.

Michael Byrd Jr. is the latest addition to CU's wide receiver corps as a preferred walk-on.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs land top kicker in the nation

The Colorado Buffaloes have received a verbal pledge from one of the top kickers in the nation, Joshua Bryan.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs nab commitment from two-sport quarterback

Drew Carter has committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes in both football and basketball.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright officially withdraws from NBA Draft

The CU Buffs have received a huge boost as McKinley Wright confirms he's returning for another season.

Chase Howell

Column: Why the CU Buffs schedule is actually good

The Pac-12 released the revised schedule for the 2020 football season and it may have helped the Buffs.

Chase Howell

by

MatthewMcGavic