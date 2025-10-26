Colorado's Loss At Utah Resurfaces Memories Of Painful 2022 Season
The Colorado Buffaloes' atrocious performance against the Utah Utes on Saturday night received some unfortunate comparisons to a low point in program history.
Surprisingly, the Buffs' 43-0 halftime deficit nearly mirrored the 42-0 hole they faced against those same Utes in the 2022 regular season finale on Nov. 27. With coach Karl Dorrell being fired halfway through the year, Colorado won only one game that season before landing Deion Sanders in early December.
Mike Sanford, who was Colorado's interim coach to close the 2022 season, said Saturday's disaster in Salt Lake City was even worse than the 63-21 loss he suffered against the Utes three years ago.
"The worst Half of Football I ever coached was 2022 CU vs eventual Pac-12 Champs Utah with a healthy Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid, Jonah Elliss, Devaughn Vele and Sione Vaki," Sanford wrote on X. "We were down 42-0 at Halftime. This one tonight is officially worse… (At least we finished strong…)"
Comparing Saturday's Loss To 2022 Defeat Against Utah
The 2022 Buffs managed three touchdowns in the second half of the game, including a memorable 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Maddox Kopp to offensive lineman Frank Fillip. Running backs Anthony Hankerson and Alex Fontenot also each scored a touchdown. Defensively, the Buffs allowed 662 total yards, including 234 passing from quarterback Cam Rising.
On Saturday, Colorado scored just one touchdown — a 1-yard rush from backup quarterback Ryan Staub — and managed only 140 yards of total offense. The Buffs' defense allowed Utah to rush for 422 yards, with freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin and running back Wayshawn Parker each totaling over 140 ground yards.
Special teams was also a major issue as Damon Greaves shanked a punt and later had a boot blocked.
"This is bad," Sanders said. "It's probably the worst beating I've ever had, except for when my mama whooped me as a kid. Four hundred and twenty-two yards rushing. You ain't winning, Three hundred yards, you're not winning, 250 you're not winning. It's not capable. Total offense, 140 yards, you're not winning. They had 587 yards of total offense; you're not winning with that. Special teams gave up a fake punt as well as a blocked punt; you're not winning. So all three phases, we got our butts kicked."
Changes Coming?
While the Buffs aren't expected to make a head coaching change as they did in 2022, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston aren't exactly sitting strong with fans. Colorado appeared unprepared on both sides of the ball despite coming off a bye week.
"The way we practiced, the way they prepared, there's no way that should've happened," Sanders said after the loss. "There's no way the physicalness that we exuded all week long, it's no way."
With plenty to clean up, Colorado will return home to face the Arizona Wildcats next Saturday.