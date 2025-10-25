What Dre'lon Miller's Potential Injury Return Means for Colorado Against Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into the most critical game of this season against the Utah Utes, and the Buffaloes are expected to return their biggest offensive X-factor.
Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller is off of the injury report before for Saturday’s game, after sitting out against Iowa State, confirming the return of one of the Buffaloes most dynamic playmakers on the roster.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is now set to unleash Miller, whose availability and versatility completely shifts the landscape against a disciplined Utes defense. Not only is Miller’s return a massive help, but he will be returning to face a team where he had a serious coming out party in 2024.
2024 Utah Performance
If you want proof of Miller’s value, you only need to look at his performance last season against the Utes.
Miller provided the offense with critical, explosive plays in the Buffaloes 49-24 victory. He finished the game with a career-high six receptions for 108 yards, including a touchdown where he showcased his power by stiff-arming two Utes defenders on the way to the endzone.
Miller’s status for this game has been a major question mark since he was seen limping off the field against TCU.
The history of Miller’s explosive success against the Utes makes this return monumental. Quarterback Kaidon Salter now has a proven weapon in the backfield and a possession receiver who knows how to find soft spots in the Utah defense.
Miller’s Versatility
Miller's role this season has surprisingly evolved beyond receiver. Due to injuries and a lack of running back success, the staff has utilized him heavily in the backfield as a situational running back—and the move paid instant dividends.
His best game this season came against BYU, where his versatility was on full display in the Wildcat formation. Miller found the endzone with a rushing touchdown and later a receiving score, as Colorado jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and had an undefeated BYU team on the ropes.
“We’re going to build on that,” Sanders told reporters after the game. “We’re going to keep building on that, and keep giving him more options and more opportunities to touch the ball.”
During the weekly press conference, Coach Prime subtly hinted at the importance of getting a running back to return to the lineup this week, which is now a clear nod to Miller and his dual-threat capability. After all, Miller has already proven he can be the spark the offense desperately needs to take the heat off Salter.
Improved Injury List
The sight of Miller off the injury report is a significant relief. Miller was initially feared to be a long-term injury, with many suggesting his absence is a catastrophic hit to Colorado’s backfield productivity.
Not only is Colorado getting Miller back—they're getting a functionally healthier rotation on the defensive line. This week's positive change of injuries includes defensive tackles Tawfiq Thomas, Amari McNeill, Brandon Davis-Swain, and Anquin Barnes Jr., who are all listed as probable.
This is a massive advantage for the Buffaloes, as the defense will gain a bit more stability, and the offense will gain a dynamic proven playmaker.
The Opportunity is Wide Open
Miller’s availability becomes even more critical when factoring in the uncertainty facing the Utah Utes. Starting quarterback Devon Dampier was listed as questionable before beiong upgraded to probable for the game.
Should true freshman Byrd Ficklin step under center, the Utes will likely lean even harder on their rushing game, and could have their defense on the field for the majority of the game.
Not only is Colorado's defensive line healthier and better equipped to stop the run, but the Buffs offense can utilize Miller's versatility to keep the Utes defense guessing.
If Utah's focus shifts to containing the run, the Buffaloes might use Miller to exploit the secondary, just as he did in last season’s matchup. If they focus on the passing game, Miller can take the handoff or take a direct snap.
Miller is a massive addition for this game and could be the pivotal point the Buffaloes need to convert their tough early-season start into yet another signature Big 12 upset.