Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Loss to Kansas State
The snow fell sideways in Manhattan, Kansas, and the 2025 season is finally over. Colorado’s all‑white uniforms blended into the flurries as the Colorado Buffaloes, who played hard and hung around, still walked away with a 24–14 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats and finish with a 3–9 record.
Colorado outgained Kansas State in the first half, had fewer penalties, and was better on third down. The Buffs went to halftime tied 7–7, as their defense held a Wildcats rushing attack that ran for 472 yards last week to Utah to just 59 yards before the break. In freezing wind, with nothing on the line, Coach Prime’s team answered the call.
Winner: Micah Welch
The sophomore running back ran like the game meant everything to him, finishing with 20 rushing yards but, more importantly, both Colorado touchdowns on bruising one‑yard dives. He capped an 11‑play, 84‑yard march before halftime and then finished a nine‑play, 75‑yard drive in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 17–14 with 7:03 left.
Welch ran with his pads, took hits in the snow and kept the offense moving. On a day when points were hard to get, his toughness stood out.
Winner: Dallan Hayden
Hayden was as important as anyone in the game, finishing with 66 yards on 15 carries. He repeatedly found creases and ripped off a 24‑yard gain and piling up 62 yards by halftime. Hayden forced Kansas State to respect the run and gave the Buffs a physical identity they’ve chased all year. Even as the Wildcats adjusted after the break, he kept leaning into contact and helped Colorado control tempo for most of the game.
Winner: Omarion Miller
Snow or no snow, Buffs wide receiver Omarion Miller remains Colorado’s most dangerous weapon. The sophomore wide receiver turned a simple screen into a 38‑yard burst on the second‑quarter scoring drive and added a 43‑yard play in the fourth quarter to set up Welch’s second touchdown. Miller finished with seven catches for 120 yards, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the offensive production while battling slick conditions. When Miller and the offense are in rhythm, the entire team looks more alive.
MORE: Darren Woodson Doesn't Hold Back On Former Cowboys Teammate Deion Sanders
MORE: What Maxx Crosby's Comments Reveal About Shedeur Sanders' Reputation
MORE: Advanced Analytics Predict The Winner Of Colorado vs. Kansas State
Loser: Fourth‑Down and Red‑Zone Offense
Aggression has been a trademark of Sanders’ philosophy, but the execution hasn’t caught up. Colorado went 1-for-4 on fourth down, including two empty trips in Kansas State territory and the late sack of Kaidon Salter with the Buffs chasing points was a killer. A blocked field goal on the opening drive, a failed fourth‑and‑three at the Wildcats’ 33, and a turnover on downs at the 32 all loomed large in a game that sat within one score until the final minutes. The Buffs did plenty to move the ball, but finishing those drives has remained a season-long struggle.
Loser: Run Defense
For two and a half quarters, Colorado matched Kansas State’s physicality, but then the wear and tear showed. The Wildcats’ final two scoring drives were body blows, with Joe Jackson punching in a short touchdown in the third quarter and delivering the dagger on a 17‑yard run with 2:37 left. The Buffs still held K‑State under its season averages, but when it mattered most, the defense was a step late.
What It Says Heading Into The Offseason
On paper, 3–9 and 1–8 in the Big 12 won’t impress anyone. But this year the blowouts did not fracture the locker room as this 2025 group in all white, in a snowstorm, scraped through four quarters for a coach they clearly still play hard for. Salter threw for 172 yards and ran for 63 in his last college game, Hayden and Welch ran hard, and Miller still looks like a future star. The missed fourth downs and late defensive stops still remain as the problem.
For Coach Prime, the assignment should be to use the portal and get healthy. Just like turn from 2015 to 2016, the Buffs need to figure out how to turn all these “almosts” into wins.
For now, the Buffs head into the offseason with one encouraging truth, that even at the end of a long, losing season, they showed fight and give momentum going into 2026.