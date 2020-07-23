BuffsCountry
Pac-12 to release "aggressive" conference-only schedule

Chase Howell

The Pac-12 is the going to be the first Power 5 conference to release a tentative conference only schedule. 

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News has the scoop of what the 10-game conference schedule beginning in mid-September is going to look like.

The Pac-12’s football planning group, which includes athletic directors, coaches and directors of football operations, has been modeling conference-only schedules for months and is in regular contact with the conference’s coronavirus advisory committee.

Each school will play the other five schools in their division. They will then play five crossover games with the other division of the Pac-12, leaving one Pac-12 team off of the schedule for each of the schools. 

Wilner wrote that the conference also has nine-game ready at a moment's notice if they need to shorten the season. No word on whether that's different from the regular nine-game conference schedule they were expected to play. 

For the 10-game plan, the season openers would take place on Sept. 19, which would have been week three of the season. 

This would give the virus more time to dwindle down in various states that are currently experiencing surges. It would also push the official start of fall camp back to mid-August. 

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that several Pac-12 coaches told him they believe the start date needs to be pushed back even further. 

The other important details which Wilner released involve two bye weeks (filler spots if games have to get moved) and the conference also gave themselves cushion to move games around at the end of the season. 

The Pac-12 Championship game could be played in Las Vegas any of the three weekends between Dec. 4 and Dec. 12. 

The full schedule is expected to be released sometime next week. 

Al Ashford loves the relationship he's built with CU Buffs coaching staff

Three-star cornerback Al Ashford has built a very strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and head coach Karl Dorrell.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: Let's talk good news!

In another edition of the Monday Mailbag, Chase Howell answered questions from CU Buffs fans on a variety of topics including the recent commits.

Chase Howell

SI All-American candidate Chase Penry excited about future with CU Buffs

Chase Penry is CU's longest lasting 2021 commit and he was recently named to the SI All-American watch list.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs bolster recruiting staff

The Colorado Buffaloes have hired Deontrae Cooper in a recruiting role.

Chase Howell

More news makes fall football season appear grim

Two important pieces of news in California on Monday provides a pessimistic outlook on the college football season.

Chase Howell

Tad Boyle and his CU Buffs are back on the practice court

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team practiced with coaches in attendance on Monday for the first time since March.

Chase Howell

Tale of the Tape: Quincy Allen is a complete difference maker

Adam Chalifoux provides the scouting report for CU's newest hoops commit, Quincy Allen.

Adam Chalifoux

The evaluation for SI All-American candidate and CU Buffs commit Tyas Martin

The scouting report, highlights and evaluation for CU Buffs defensive line commit Tyas Martin.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs are trying to cop Maddox Kopp

The Colorado Buffaloes newest quarterback target is Maddox Kopp and he's receptive to the Buffs' interest.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs tease new uniforms, silver may be out the window

The CU Buffs football team released a teaser for the 2020 football uniforms and there is a popular color missing.

Quinn Jamieson