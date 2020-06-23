Podcast: Discussing Dads and Quarterbacks

The CU Buffs Country Podcast was back for another week of talking about sports and more important things.

The starting point guard and the man that runs the triangle offense, Adam Chalifoux, couldn't make it so Chase Howell and Vinay Simlot had to run the offense on their own.

And there was plenty of scoring.

The boys got into a long discussion about Father's Day and how their dads have impacted them, especially when it comes to sports. Howell talks about his story of getting into recruiting and why he is in this position today.

Then the conversation switches gears to a more serious matter. The boys discuss Mike Gundy, who probably would've earned a second Clown College scholarship had that segment taken place in this week's show.

Howell did some reporting on what happened in 1989 when Gundy allegedly used the n-word towards CU Buffs football players and talked about what he heard from some players.

And then on a different note, the boys touch on the disappointment of missing out on quarterback recruit Clay Millen and what that can mean for the future of the 2021 class.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The podcast has been all over the map in terms of days over the past few weeks. The three of us have very busy schedules. The plan from here on out is to record every Thursday night and the podcast will be out by Friday morning.