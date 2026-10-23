Potential Injury Inactives for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes' availability reports during the week leading up to the Oklahoma State game indicate that a few key players will be inactive for Colorado.

Colorado Buffaloes 'Out' on Official Availability Reports

Buffs running back Micah Welch and offensive lineman Jayven Richardson have been added to the injury report, immediately receiving the "Out" designation and providing little optimism for any return against Oklahoma State after both Welch and Richardson suffered injuries against Utah. Richardson was removed from the injury report on Thursday, indicating that his injury will keep him out for multiple games.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welch and Richardson are the newest Buffaloes to be sidelined, joining other offensive contributors like wide receivers Kam Perry and Danny Scudero as well as tight end Zach Atkins, all sidelined for multiple weeks with their respective injuries. Atkins is set to miss his third consecutive game while Scudero has not played since the win over Weber State.

The most intriguing status to monitor before Colorado takes the field against Oklahoma State is likely the status of Buffs defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr, the team's sack leader with four on the season so far. Lester is currently among six Colorado players listed under "Probable."

Lester was "Questionable" in the buildup to the Utah game before being upgraded to a "Game Time Decision" and ultimately only playing a few snaps. Before facing the Cowboys, Sanders revealed his expectation as well as his preference when it comes to Lester's return from injury.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We don't want that because that's not helping him or helping us. Like, if you're gonna dress out, you got to play, or just don't dress. I'd rather him get the proper treatment so he can get back and be who he is. The kid is phenomenal. He can really play this game of football, but you don't want half of Lamont. You want the whole. So hopefully, he’ll take his time. And I know he practiced a little bit today, but I don't want a little bit,” Sanders said about Lester's injury.

“Like, if you're gonna work, let's work. If you're not, take care of yourself so you can get back there and show people who you are in a whole game,” Sanders continued.

Given Sanders' comments, the progression from Lester on the injury report could be a sign that the Buffs will have one of their top defensive lineman available. However, the final official availability report will be released two hours before kickoff, and Lester's availability could stay unconfirmed until then.

Along with Lester, five other Colorado players were "Probable" on Thursday: receivers DeAndre Moore and Quentin Gibson, cornerback Preston Ashley, and defensive linemen Santana Hopper and Dylan Manuel.

Lester appears to be trending in the right direction, but Moore, Gibson, Hopper, and Manuel were all "Probable" on the first injury report of the week. All four Buffs could play, but they may be true game time decisions for Sanders and the Colorado staff. If not, their respective statuses will be updated leading up to kickoff against the Cowboys.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Thursday Availability Report

Out

Kam Perry, wide receiver

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Micah Welch, running back

Jayven Richardson, offensive lineman

Zach Atkins, tight end

Sam Gadie, defensive end

Questionable

Probable

DeAndre Moore Jr., wide receiver

Quentin Gibson, wide receiver

Preston Ashley, cornerback

Lamont Lester Jr., defensive lineman

Santana Hopper, defensive lineman

Dylan Manuel, defensive lineman

Oklahoma State Cowboys Thursday Availability Report

Oklahoma State's availability report is a short one when compared to Colorado's, but the Cowboys are still dealing with a handful of injuries before hosting the Buffaloes.

Out

Landon Dean, defensive tackle

Questionable

Dayvon Standard, wide receiver

Probable

Gunnar Wilson, linebacker

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State is set to kick off at 5 p.m. MT from Boone Pickens Stadium in Sillwater, Oklahoma. Can Sanders and the Buffs pick up their second win on the road despite the expected inactives?

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