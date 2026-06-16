England Dealt Significant Injury Blow Before First World Cup Match

England, one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, has been hit by the loss of Tino Livramento through injury, after the fullback was ruled out of the tournament.

Tuchel’s 26-man roster selection raised eyebrows, and Livramento’s inclusion was certainly a gamble, given that he’d only recently recovered from a thigh injury that kept him out of action for two months. Still, the Newcastle United star has long been admired by the German, dating back to when he was rising through the Chelsea ranks around the same time Tuchel was first-team boss.

It’s evident that Tuchel appreciates versatility at fullback, and Livramento is adept down both flanks. Four of his five England caps have been earned under the current regime, and he was poised to make his World Cup bow in North America this summer.

However, fitness issues have come back to bite the 23-year-old again. Since recovering from an ACL tear in May 2023, Livramento hasn’t had much luck with injuries. Before succumbing to a thigh issue earlier this year, the defender missed another chunk of 2025–26 with a hamstring complaint.

England Call-Up Trevoh Chalobah to Replace Tino Livramento

Chalobah will join his England teammates after the opening match. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Telegraph revealed that the defender will miss the World Cup after suffering a calf injury in training on Sunday. Livramento is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, so at least the start of his 2026–27 season with the Magpies shouldn’t be disrupted.

England has also confirmed that Livramento’s spot in Tuchel’s roster won’t be taken up by a fullback by trade, but rather Trevoh Chalobah.

Part of its statement wrote: “Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team’s basecamp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas for the Three Lions’ opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday.”

Chalobah thus won’t be involved in England’s first outing of the tournament.

Some had hoped that Tuchel would call up the mercurial Trent Alexander-Arnold after Livramento’s injury, with the Real Madrid right back overlooked first time round. But he has opted for another center back instead. It does leave England relying heavily on the injury-prone Reece James, even if the likes of Ezri Konsa and Jarell Quansah are capable of shifting. Djed Spence is also on the roster.

Why England Can Replace Tino Livramento After Injury

Livramento will miss out on his first World Cup. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

A silver lining of Livramento’s cruel setback is that he picked up the injury early enough for England to replace him.

FIFA’s regulations stipulate that teams can swap out an injured outfield player up to 24 hours before their opening fixture.

With the Three Lions placed in Group L, their World Cup doesn’t get started until Wednesday, almost a week on from the tournament‘s first of three opening ceremonies in Mexico City.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC