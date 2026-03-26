Quarterback Julian Lewis Turning Heads With Colorado Receivers In Practice

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the heat of spring practices, and one connection is already starting to stand out.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis and wide receiver Kam Perry recently linked up for a beautiful touchdown pass and catch in the corner of the end zone, a play that quickly made the rounds on social media.

As Lewis jogged toward the end zone to celebrate with Perry, he stopped, turned back toward the coaches and defense, and said, “I told you.” A sign that the young signal caller is already finding his swagger early in the spring.

A Connection Built for Marion’s System

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was a quick clip, but one that spoke volumes about the potential of Colorado’s offense heading into 2026.

Lewis and Perry, both Georgia natives, appear to share a natural familiarity that’s already showing up on the field. That comfort level only adds to what makes them an intriguing fit in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense.

In a system designed to create space and allow playmakers to operate in rhythm, both Lewis and Perry look more than comfortable early on.

Perry, the Miami (Ohio) transfer who arrived in Boulder in January, has already generated buzz among fans online with clips showcasing his shiftiness and ability to create separation. Traits that made former receiver LaJohntay Wester a fan favorite and a consistent target for CU's legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, Perry earned All-MAC First Team honors, appearing in all 14 games and finishing with 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns.

For Lewis, building chemistry early in spring camp with a new receiver like Perry is critical. Timing, trust, and confidence are developed through repeated repetitions, and moments like their recent touchdown connection suggest those pieces are already starting to fall into place.

Weapons Across the Board

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Perry isn’t the only wideout option giving Colorado fans reason for optimism.

Wide receiver Danny Scudero, who led the NCAA in receiving yards last season with 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns, remains a centerpiece in Marion’s offense. In another recent practice clip, Lewis connected with Scudero on a deep ball, proving the vertical element of the Buffs' offense remains intact, despite the departure of former wideout Omarion Miller.

There’s also DeAndre Moore, the transfer from Texas reunites with Marion after originally being recruited by him to play for the Longhorns. That familiarity could allow Moore to step in quickly and make a significant impact.

And the depth doesn’t stop there.

Returning receivers Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson, Hykeem Williams, and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. all bring added depth, versatility, and playmaking ability, giving Marion a deep, flexible group to work with.

Building Toward Something Bigger

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Colorado fans, the clip highlights more than a standout highlight. It shows a quarterback settling in, receivers responding to the moment, and an offense beginning to move with the same type of purpose and cohesion that hasn't been seen since Sanders and Travis Hunter left for the NFL.

With a new system in place and a plethora of playmakers, the foundation is there for the Buffs to take a major step forward in 2026.

As the spring game approaches and clips like Lewis and Perry’s connection continue to surface on social media, the anticipation of seeing the boys in black and gold only grows.



And if Lewis and Perry can carry over their early chemistry to when the lights come on at Folsom Field, Colorado’s offense might not just look different this fall; they could be dangerous.