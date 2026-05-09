Colorado Buffaloes' Best Receiver Candidates for a 1,000-Yard Season

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense struggled in 2026. Due to both injuries and poor playcalling, they went without a 1,000-yard receiver.

The Buffaloes overhauled their roster in 2026, though. Here’s a look at five candidates from that new-look group to reach the 1,000-yard mark.

Danny Scudero

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) celebrates with fans during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Scudero was arguably Colorado’s biggest addition at the receiver position in the transfer portal.

He led all of the FBS in receiving yards in 2025 at San Jose State. Last season, he racked up 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He shone in his lone showing with the Buffaloes so far, standing out as the MVP of Colorado’s spring game on Black and Gold Day. In that game, he established a noticeable connection with Colorado’s fan-favorite to win the starting quarterback job, Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis. Scudero hauled in two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown, with that score being the lone touchdown in the game.

Joseph Williams

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Williams brings Buffs experience to a receiver room that lacks it. He was Colorado’s second-leading receiver in 2025 and one of the few players from that group who returned in 2026.

Last season, he recorded 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns, good for an average of 13.7 yards per reception.

He’s a versatile receiver who primarily thrives in deep passing situations but has shown flashes in the slot. He is known for explosive single-game performances, with his 128 yards and a touchdown helping the Buffs pull of their upset of then-No. 22 Iowa State. Even as a freshman at Tulsa, Williams had three-straight 100+ yard receiving weeks, in which he looked like the best receiver in the American conference.

If Williams can string those together more consistently, he’ll have no problem reaching the 1,000-yard mark.

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) leads players on to the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Moore has yet to be a primary target in his college career, but he has all the talent in the world to become one. He was listed by 247Sports as a four-star transfer, tied for the highest in Colorado’s incoming class.

He has battled an injury during the spring season, but if he can come back healthy in the fall, there’s no question he has what it takes to win the wide-receiver-one job and rack up 1,000 yards.

Kam Perry

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perry was just 24 yards short of 1,000 in 2025, finishing as the 25th-leading receiver in the FBS.

Perry was a star for Miami of Ohio, as he put the team on his back during non-conference play, racking up three-straight 100+ yard receiving games.

He did the same in the MAC Championship game, which saw him record 101 yards on seven receptions, one of which was a catch of the year candidate.

Catch of the year! Oh my goodness Kam Perry 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sRkYs8i0fP — Theconnectsport (@theconnectsport) December 7, 2025

Perry will likely be Colorado’s starter out of the slot, and in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ system, he’ll be highly involved. The scheme feeds the ball to the slot receiver on fast in or out-breaking routes, meaning Perry is a great candidate for a 1,000-yard season.

Ernest Campbell

Refugio's Ernest Campbell (7) runs with a ball during a high school football game against London at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. | Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Campbell is Colorado’s biggest wild card in the receiving game.

He led Sacramento State with 755 yards in 2025 and is, therefore, already someone Marion knows he can be confident in. He is also likely the Buffaloes’ fastest receiver, holding a 100-meter dash personal best in track of 10.02 seconds. For reference, that time is equivalent to a 4.18-second 40-yard dash according to Mile Split USA.

If that is the true speed he holds, that makes him faster than any wide receiver in NFL Combine history, despite just being a redshirt sophomore in college.

At just 5-9 and 146 pounds, though, there are questions about his ability to compete with Big 12 defensive backs. But if he can, his speed will make him a 1,000-yard receiver in no time.

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