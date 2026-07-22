Quarterback Rankings Challenge Julian Lewis Before Colorado's Season
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In a recently released The Athletic's Antonio Morales and Sam Khan Jr.'s college quarterbacks rankings, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis was ranked No. 49 and placed in tier four.
In tier four, Lewis was included with some unproven younger stars as well as older journeymen.
National Recognition for Julian Lewis
Lewis has much to prove entering his second season, and his ranking of No. 49 represents that.
While any preseason rankings are far from the final word, they provide insight into which players might end up having breakout seasons. Lewis’ inclusion aligns with the high expectations that have surrounded him since he arrived in Boulder as one of the country’s top quarterback prospects.
The Buffalo quarterback entered college with one of the best resumes of any quarterback in his class. Lewis has plenty of traits and skills that got him into this tier four ranking. He has incredible accuracy, pocket awareness, quick release and a high football IQ.
"The former top-100 recruit steps into the starting role full-time after playing in four games last season. Lewis showed flashes of the talent that attracted suitors out of high school, but he still has a lot to prove. 'From a physical traits standpoint, nothing just jumped off the screen like, ‘Wow, this kid's a big-time player,' a Big 12 offensive coordinator said," wrote Morales and Khan Jr.
With the difficulty of having to fill the shoes of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, he has embraced the task. Continuing to develop under Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, Lewis will additionally be evaluated on how he is able to acclimate to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go Offense.
While he still has plenty to prove on the field compared to quarterbacks in other tiers with more experience, his ranking recognizes more about him than his lack of exposure.
This upcoming season will determine if Lewis will switch tiers next year as we will watch him play for the first time with many transfer players and rookies. This offseason allowed him to refine his skills and build chemistry with both new and returning teammates. The players developed chemistry with each other as they refined themselves as they work toward their common goal of having a successful season.
Julian Lewis' Opportunity in 2026
As the team continues to build under Coach Prime, the Buffaloes are looking to improve from last year’s losing record of 3-9. With Colorado’s busy transfer portal and recruiting this off season, Lewis will have the opportunity to improve Colorado’s program with his teammates.
Lewis can prove that he deserves to be in the conversation with the biggest stars. As training camp and the college football season nears, attention will be on the on-field production.
A new wide receiver corps that features transfers like Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore should help Lewis in 2026, but can the Colorado quarterback make a leap in his second season in Boulder?
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23