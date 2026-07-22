Quarterback Rankings Challenge Julian Lewis Before Colorado's Season

In a recently released The Athletic's Antonio Morales and Sam Khan Jr.'s college quarterbacks rankings, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis was ranked No. 49 and placed in tier four.

In tier four, Lewis was included with some unproven younger stars as well as older journeymen.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

National Recognition for Julian Lewis

Lewis has much to prove entering his second season, and his ranking of No. 49 represents that.

While any preseason rankings are far from the final word, they provide insight into which players might end up having breakout seasons. Lewis’ inclusion aligns with the high expectations that have surrounded him since he arrived in Boulder as one of the country’s top quarterback prospects.

The Buffalo quarterback entered college with one of the best resumes of any quarterback in his class. Lewis has plenty of traits and skills that got him into this tier four ranking. He has incredible accuracy, pocket awareness, quick release and a high football IQ.

"The former top-100 recruit steps into the starting role full-time after playing in four games last season. Lewis showed flashes of the talent that attracted suitors out of high school, but he still has a lot to prove. 'From a physical traits standpoint, nothing just jumped off the screen like, ‘Wow, this kid's a big-time player,' a Big 12 offensive coordinator said," wrote Morales and Khan Jr.

With the difficulty of having to fill the shoes of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, he has embraced the task. Continuing to develop under Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, Lewis will additionally be evaluated on how he is able to acclimate to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go Offense.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he still has plenty to prove on the field compared to quarterbacks in other tiers with more experience, his ranking recognizes more about him than his lack of exposure.

This upcoming season will determine if Lewis will switch tiers next year as we will watch him play for the first time with many transfer players and rookies. This offseason allowed him to refine his skills and build chemistry with both new and returning teammates. The players developed chemistry with each other as they refined themselves as they work toward their common goal of having a successful season.

Julian Lewis' Opportunity in 2026

As the team continues to build under Coach Prime, the Buffaloes are looking to improve from last year’s losing record of 3-9. With Colorado’s busy transfer portal and recruiting this off season, Lewis will have the opportunity to improve Colorado’s program with his teammates.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis can prove that he deserves to be in the conversation with the biggest stars. As training camp and the college football season nears, attention will be on the on-field production.

A new wide receiver corps that features transfers like Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore should help Lewis in 2026, but can the Colorado quarterback make a leap in his second season in Boulder?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.