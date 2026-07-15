Brennan Marion Makes Eye-Catching Julian Lewis Quarterback Comparison

This Colorado Buffaloes offense looked ready to mimic Sacramento State and the UNLV teams of 2023 and 2024, thanks to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion coming on board.

But the former Hornets head coach and Rebels offensive play-caller is painting a different picture. His first Colorado offense mirrors another team he was around: the 2022 Texas Longhorns.

Marion turned heads already in saying this 2026 Buffaloes offensive line looks "more physical" than that Texas team he helped lead. He turned more heads in revealing why Colorado quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis looks like Quinn Ewers from a developmental standpoint.

The Quinn Ewers Traits Julian Lewis Brings

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion dove into how the returning sophomore Lewis is comparable to the past Texas star while speaking with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

The 38-year-old Colorado newcomer Marion first revealed how Lewis's second-year trajectory mirrors where Ewers was in Austin in terms of arm talent and personality. But these next words will pique the interest of Colorado fans hoping to see Lewis ascend.

"[Lewis] moves well enough to get himself out of a jam, and he can make any throw. That dude has an NFL arm for sure," Marion told Feldman. "He can really throw the ball. We’ve seen him throw it off his back foot, where he couldn’t step up, and threw it 60 yards.”

Lewis clearly is handing Marion and coach Deion Sanders samples of his potential, plus showing the skills that convinced Colorado to flip him from USC before last year's early signing period.

Offense Julian Lewis Walks Into

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ewers delivered a rather star-crossed career with the Longhorns. That one season with Marion as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator saw Ewers go 6-4 as a starter, completing 58.1 percent of his throws and tossing 15 touchdowns. Ewers later battled with Arch Manning for starting quarterback duties and briefly lost his spot, but finished with a career-best 31 touchdowns.

Lewis endured an educational taste of college football. He flashed his potential on the run and looking downfield, hitting 589 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. But Lewis played behind an inconsistent offensive line that surrendered too many pressures, forcing him to flee from the pocket too often.

Colorado's new offensive line structure aims to prevent him from running in circles. The new "Go-Go" offense, in general, arrives to become a mix of physical and exotic downhill running blended with aggressive play-action concepts.

Granted, Marion's scheme presents read option looks for the quarterback. But both Lewis and Marion told Feldman that the quarterback won't be running that much.

How Julian Lewis Becomes Better Than Quinn Ewers and Others

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ewers' situation involved him walking into a place with immense expectations following his Ohio State exit. He also had to quickly adjust to life after Marion in 2022.

Lewis heads to a 2026 campaign featuring low expectations for the Buffaloes and Marion's arrival. Yet both present a great omen for the Buffaloes' quarterback.

This Colorado offense is set up to place multiple playmakers on islands with defenders. Lewis is expected to have more one-on-one scenarios down the field to utilize. This offense also sets up Lewis to know where the ball is going pre-snap, meaning he won't feel pressured to adjust at the line often.

Instead of Ewers, Lewis can possibly become a Hajj-Malik Williams under Marion. Williams combined for 28 touchdowns (19 throwing) and sustained just five sacks with Marion as his offensive coordinator at UNLV. The difference is the ex-Rebels quarterback was a faster runner, leading to the RPO wrinkle working greatly to UNLV's advantage.

But Lewis can spark Big 12 Most Valuable Player conversations if he takes great care of the ball and then runs when needed. He benefits from facing only three top 25 defenses of 2025 in Colorado's first six games: Northwestern (Sept. 19, ranked No. 24 last year), Texas Tech (Oct. 3, third-best defense) and Utah (Oct. 17, 18th overall in 2025). The schedule and new offensive setup point to Lewis showcasing the four-star traits plastered on him.

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