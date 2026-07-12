Three Ways Receiver DeAndre Moore Can Elevate Colorado Buffaloes' Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes swung a door open for a new leading wide receiver to emerge this fall.

Excitement builds for the incoming "Go-Go" offense new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings to Boulder. Quarterback Julian Lewis is one already looking forward to making the system explode this fall.

But Lewis, Marion and coach Deion Sanders need a wide receiver to light a fire under this offense. Texas Longhorns transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. rises as the guy who can elevate the Buffaloes' season in three different ways.

1. Open up the Deep Attack

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr (0) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore's strength is attacking vertically and blowing the top off defenses. The strength of the "Go-Go" is its play action element.

Marion needs a deep attack option here. While San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero is generating some buzz about his fit in the offense, it's really Moore who can open up this explosive system.

Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian did turn to Moore when the Longhorns wanted to attack deep. That includes surpassing an average of 24 yards a catch in two SEC games against Florida and Georgia.

But now Moore lands at a place that plans to create more one-on-one scenarios with its playmakers. Lewis and Moore must establish the long ball chemistry early to spark new energy for Colorado fans about this offense and again, Moore presents the long strides and vertical speed to create fireworks.

2. DeAndre Moore Brings Another Perfect Fit

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

College coaches especially those leading wide receivers often pull off this motivational saying: "No block, no rock."

Moore takes blocking to heart, as he established himself as one of the top blocking receivers on the Longhorns last season. The 6-0, 192-pounder isn't afraid to bury his shoulder to clear running lanes. Nor is he unafraid to use his hands for jamming into a defender's chest and channeling a closet offensive lineman to free up the running backs.

Blocking isn't just a requirement for the Colorado offensive line group here. Same goes for the wideouts as Marion's offense attacks with exotic RPO (run-pass option) looks. The Buffaloes will aim to attack the perimeter through its designed runs.

And that's where Moore's blocking comes in handy. Look for Marion and Sanders to trust Moore in getting down and dirty against linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks when Colorado attacks via handoff or pitch.

3. DeAndre Moore as Zone Attacker

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The creativity Marion bring for the "Go-Go" seems endless. It's the antithesis of being a one-dimensional attack. And his route concepts can attack defenss in a variety of ways.

But Colorado needs someone who can find soft spots in zone coverage when defenses switch to that approach. Moore brings a cerebral side in that aspect.

He gained a strong feel for when to attack an opening and handed Texas quarterback Arch Manning an underneath target on occassion. Moore can do the same here.

Granted, Scudero looks more like the short-to-intermediate attacker for this offense. But he'll command attention too, which swings the door open for Moore to take advantage.

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