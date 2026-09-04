The Colorado Buffaloes trailed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 10-7 heading into halftime, but it likely could have been worse for Colorado. Two questionable calls by the game's officiating crew could have swung the first half in Georgia Tech's favor had two key calls not gone Colorado's way.

The Buffaloes ultimately defeated Georgia Tech 14-13, but the close game could have been a different story for Colorado.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable Referee Decisions in Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

In the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets seemingly forced a fumble and returned it all the way for a defensive touchdown. However, the officials blew the play dead because forward progress was stopped, meaning the Georgia Tech fumble recovery and subsequent touchdown would not count, despite the roaring Yellow Jackets fans throughout the stadium reacting to the exciting turnover.

Whistling the play dead at that time took a touchdown away from Georgia Tech, and the Yellow Jackets' lead could be double-digits if the call went the other way.

Later in the second quarter, Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis was under pressure as he attempted to get rid of the ball to his running back in the backfield on a check down throw. The call on the field was initially ruled a fumble before an official review overturned the decision and called the play an incomplete pass.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether or not Lewis actually threw the ball forward was also called into question, but the ESPN broadcast revealed that the ACC's replay center confirmed that the ball was ruled a forward pass. If otherwise, a backward or horizontal pass would have resulted in a fumble recovered by Georgia Tech.

Both calls allowed the Buffaloes to keep possession and prevented the Yellow Jackets from claiming a turnover. As a result, Colorado forced the only turnover of the first half.

Exciting First Half Between Colorado and Georgia Tech

There were multiple unforced errors on both sides, a potential effect of the humidith as well as the lightning delay that forced the game to kick off 20 minutes later than originally scheduled.

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza was spotted using something on his hands to keep the ball from slipping. The substance resembles baby powder, but ESPN's sideline reporter Paul Carcaterra clarified that Mendoza is using "dry grip." Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis had the ball slip out of his hands shortly before halftime on a third down play, forcing the Buffs signal-caller to take the sack and force a fourth down.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium= | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado was the beneficiary of a fumble committed by Georgia Tech, but humidity did not appear to be the issue as the exchange was botched between Mendoza and Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen. Despite the miscue, Allen has flashed for Georgia Tech, entering halftime as the Yellow Jackets' leading receiver with 3 catches for 45 yards.

The errors were not isolated to one side, as the Buffs let up a kickoff return touchdown shortly after Colorado running back Micah Welch scored the team's first touchdown of the season.

Colorado took the lead in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from Lewis to tight end Charlie Williams. The Georgia Tech offense nearly pulled off the comeback, but the Buffs special teams blocked the Yellow Jackets' game-winning field goal attempt to secure the victory.

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