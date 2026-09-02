How to Watch Colorado vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to open the 2026 season Thursday night when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the highly anticipated rematch at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. This matchup gives the Buffaloes an opportunity to avenge last season’s 27-20 loss while giving fans their first look at Deion Sanders’ revamped coaching staff and the players' offseason work.

As kickoff approaches, there is much for fans to know about how and where to watch the game, the latest betting odds and some of the biggest storylines heading into Thursday night’s opener.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

First and foremost fans need to make sure that they have the correct time and day. Colorado will face Georgia Tech on Thursday, Sept. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT).

The game is expected to receive a great amount of attention as it will be nationally televised on ESPN. The best part of this season opener is that Colorado fans from outside the Boulder area will get the opportunity to watch Sanders and the team begin their 2026 season. Anyone who might not be able to watch on an actual television at the time will also be able to stream the game through the ESPN app and other services that carry ESPN.

This matchup was announced as an ESPN national broadcast earlier this year which only furthers and continues the Buffaloes’ strong national television presence under Coach Prime.

Game: Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Storylines For Fans to Follow

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline not only surrounding the season opener but the start of the 2026 season in general is Colorado’s transformation.

The Buffaloes finished last season with just three victories, leading Coach Prime to make some major changes both on the roster and his own coaching staff. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is coming into his sophomore season to lead the offense. Not only will he be leading this offense, but he’ll be leading a new offense operating in a system under the new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado also added several important pieces through the transfer portal including Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II and wide receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Kam Perry. Also heavily revamped was the offensive line after a struggling 2025 season.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado will face an instant challenge as they go up against the Georgia Tech offense that rushed for 320 yards in last year’s matchup.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most highly anticipated aspect to this game is the beginning of new starting quarterback Albert Mendoza’s career at Georgia Tech. Mendoza is expected to make his first career start following the departure of Haynes King who moved on to the NFL. Mendoza only has 19 career college completions as he stood as the backup for his brother and now Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza while the two played at Indiana.

Last season, Georgia Tech left Boulder with a 27-20 victory with a game-winning touchdown with a little more than one minute left remaining.

This year, Colorado gets another chance and this time it’s right off the bat.

Betting Odds for Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key reacts against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech is entering the season opener as the favorite despite the actual line moving slightly depending on the sports book.

According to the latest odds, bet365 has Georgia Tech favored by 6.5 points and has Colorado listed as a 6.5-point underdog. The total is set at 51 points, while Georgia Tech is at around -250 on the moneyline and Colorado is at around +205.

BetMGM has the Yellow Jackets listed as seven-point favorites while Colorado is at +7. The total is 50.5 points.

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key leads the team on the field before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This makes Georgia Tech the favorite entering the season opener but the spread also suggests oddsmakers expect a competitive game.

With a new look, a new offensive system and an eye for redemption, the Buffaloes will be starting off their season with plenty of anticipation and excitement; the perfect traits of a game under the national spotlight for the start of the college football season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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