Brennan Marion Reveals How Colorado Will Choose Its Starting Quarterback

It’s NFL Draft week, which has now become a reminder of how quickly things can change in college football.

This time last year, former Colorado Buffaloes legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders was preparing to take the next step, eventually landing with the Cleveland Browns and leaving behind a major void in Boulder.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Replacing a player of that caliber is never easy, and last season, the Buffs learned that firsthand, rotating through three quarterbacks in search of consistency. One of them was Julian “JuJu” Lewis, who, as a freshman, showed flashes while adjusting to the speed of the college game.

Now, coming out of spring, the picture at quarterback feels much more defined. And with that clarity comes a better sense of how the position is being evaluated moving forward.

A Different Approach to the Quarterback Room

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much of that clarity starts with how new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is approaching the position, bringing with him a track record of developing quarterbacks, including future NFL quarterback Kenny Pickett, while at the University of Pittsburgh.

During a recent appearance on Dukes the Scoop with Phillip Dukes, Marion offered insight into where the Colorado quarterback room stands and how the Buffs plan to determine their starter.

In Marion’s view, a strong quarterback room isn’t built around one answer. It’s built around having multiple.

“We want to make sure that we have three guys that can play winning football, move our team down the field, go score points, and play at a high level,” Marion said.

It’s a mindset that reflects the growth of the position group throughout the spring and how the position will be evaluated moving forward.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When Dukes presented a hypothetical scenario with three evenly matched quarterbacks, a situation Colorado faced in its own way last season, Marion didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, I would say the team chooses the starting quarterback,” he said.

“The team will tell you. The guy who’s going to go out there is gonna be the guy who can lead his group. It doesn’t matter if he’s with the ones, the twos, or the threes. He can lead his team consistently against the starting defense and score. At the end of the day, it’s who elevates the team.”

It’s a philosophy centered on leadership and on-field impact.

But for Marion, building a top quarterback room isn’t about competition. It’s about collaboration.

What That Looks Like in Boulder

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) hands the ball off to running back Damian Henderson (26) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s spring roster featured three quarterbacks: incoming freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne, Utah transfer Isaac Wilson, and returning redshirt freshman Lewis.

While a starter hasn’t officially been named, the way teammates feel about a quarterback often reveals the sentiments of the coaching staff. And through spring, that response has started taking shape.

During last week’s spring game, Lewis connected with wide receiver Danny Scudero for their first touchdown together inside Folsom Field.

Julian Lewis tosses a DOT to Danny Scudero for Six 😮🔥 pic.twitter.com/II4JhgvOoL — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) April 11, 2026

After the game, Scudero discussed their growing on-field chemistry.

“JuJu’s great,” Scudero said. “You saw today that we were able to connect on a touchdown, and that was what we were able to do a lot during the spring. And it’s not all the way there yet, and it shouldn’t be, because it’s spring, but that excites me because we’re doing good now.”

He added, “It’s really just the little things that we have to iron out now because he’s got the talent, he knows the playbook, now we just have to put the work in.”

A Decision That Will Reveal Itself

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images



The summer offseason now becomes critical.



It’s where timing is refined, trust is built with receivers, and quarterbacks begin to take full command of the offense. Not in a single throw, but in the consistency of how they lead, communicate, and elevate the players around them.

In Marion’s system, where spacing, tempo, and quick decision-making are essential, that extra work could become the difference between showing flashes of brilliance and truly competing in the Big 12.

Colorado isn't in any rush to name a starting quarterback, and based on their approach, they may not need to. If Marion’s philosophy holds, the answer will take shape over time through summer workouts, continued development, and the way the team responds when it matters most.

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