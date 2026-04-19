Colorado in Recruiting Battle With Multiple Big 12 Teams for Caden Jones

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the running for class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Caden Jones. Jones recently visited Boulder and is now adding other destinations to his upcoming schedule.

Colorado Battling Big 12 Schools For Caden Jones

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caden Jones is a 6-3, 185 pound quarterback out of Irvine, California. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 35 quarterback in his class per 247Sports. As a junior for Crean Lutheran in 2025-26, Jones threw for 3,044 yards with 30 touchdowns and just one interception. He added another 261 yards rushing on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Jones was offered by Colorado in June of 2024 and had an unofficial visit to Colorado back on March 24 of 2026. It appears the Buffs will be in a recruiting battle for Jones with a couple other Big 12 team, among others.

“Caden Jones has four official visits set for June, with trips lined up two Washington, Baylor, Cal, and Arizona and he’s looking at a potential official visit to Florida State,” Brandon Huffman of Rivals reported. “Arizona has his older brother and the Wildcats appear to be in a great spot to reunite the two, with the younger Jones raking a recent visit unofficial there.”

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan walks to the end zone with his team during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caden Jones is the younger brother of current Arizona linebacker Carter Jones. Carter Jones was a three-star recruit in Arizona’s class of 2025 recruiting class. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2025 and will return for his redshirt freshman season in Tucson in 2026.

Along with Colorado, Caden Jones has already been on visits to Baylor, Cal, and UCLA.

The connection with Arizona could play a major factor in his recruitment.

Colorado Buffaloes 2027 Recruiting Class

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There are currently two class of 2027 recruits that have committed to Colorado: quarterback Andre Adams and cornerback Davon Dericho.

Adams is a 6-1, 185 pound quarterback out of Nashville, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the class of 2027 per Rivals Industry rankings.

Dericho is a 5-10, 170 pound cornerback out of Miami, Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 81 cornerback in the 2027 class per Rivals.

On3 ranks this 2027 Buffaloes class No. 68 in the country. There is still a lot of time left in this recruiting cycle as national signing day is many months down the road, but the Buffs finished around this ranking in 2026.

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