Colorado in Recruiting Battle With Multiple Big 12 Teams for Caden Jones
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The Colorado Buffaloes are in the running for class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Caden Jones. Jones recently visited Boulder and is now adding other destinations to his upcoming schedule.
Colorado Battling Big 12 Schools For Caden Jones
Caden Jones is a 6-3, 185 pound quarterback out of Irvine, California. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 35 quarterback in his class per 247Sports. As a junior for Crean Lutheran in 2025-26, Jones threw for 3,044 yards with 30 touchdowns and just one interception. He added another 261 yards rushing on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
Jones was offered by Colorado in June of 2024 and had an unofficial visit to Colorado back on March 24 of 2026. It appears the Buffs will be in a recruiting battle for Jones with a couple other Big 12 team, among others.
“Caden Jones has four official visits set for June, with trips lined up two Washington, Baylor, Cal, and Arizona and he’s looking at a potential official visit to Florida State,” Brandon Huffman of Rivals reported. “Arizona has his older brother and the Wildcats appear to be in a great spot to reunite the two, with the younger Jones raking a recent visit unofficial there.”
Caden Jones is the younger brother of current Arizona linebacker Carter Jones. Carter Jones was a three-star recruit in Arizona’s class of 2025 recruiting class. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2025 and will return for his redshirt freshman season in Tucson in 2026.
Along with Colorado, Caden Jones has already been on visits to Baylor, Cal, and UCLA.
The connection with Arizona could play a major factor in his recruitment.
Colorado Buffaloes 2027 Recruiting Class
There are currently two class of 2027 recruits that have committed to Colorado: quarterback Andre Adams and cornerback Davon Dericho.
Adams is a 6-1, 185 pound quarterback out of Nashville, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the class of 2027 per Rivals Industry rankings.
Dericho is a 5-10, 170 pound cornerback out of Miami, Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 81 cornerback in the 2027 class per Rivals.
On3 ranks this 2027 Buffaloes class No. 68 in the country. There is still a lot of time left in this recruiting cycle as national signing day is many months down the road, but the Buffs finished around this ranking in 2026.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1