Colorado Buffaloes Trending for Fast-Rising Edge Rusher Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are closing fast on landing 15 verbal commits already during the 2027 cycle.

Colorado started its latest recruiting heater by landing three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay. Fellow three-star Zaquan Linton followed him to boost the offensive line. But then unranked running back Steven Alexis and elite three-star safety Samari Howard became the third and fourth verbal commits, respectively, during the weekend of June 6.

That recruiting charge nearly mirrors the Buffaloes' late May run that saw six newcomers including four-stars Li'Marcus Jones (offensive tackle), Gabe Jenkins (safety) and Jaiden Kelly-Murray pledge to Colorado. Now coach Deion Sanders and company appear to be trending upward for a rising Florida edge rusher who's on some SEC radars.

Colorado Trending up for 3-Star Edge Rusher Drew Sapp

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado is rising for the Lakeland High defense end standout Drew Sapp.

The 6-3, 250-pounder is a confirmed visitor to Boulder for the weekend of June 12-14. Recruiting insider Zach Blostein of 247Sports likes the Buffaloes' chances to nab the SEC target.

On3/Rivals is another that has Colorado moving upward and closing fast on Mississippi State, which remains their slight favorite to win over Sapp.

But once again, Sapp is taking in the atmosphere soon at Colorado. Fans have began to notice this trend coming out of the Rocky Mountain region.

How Colorado Presents Advantage for Drew Sapp

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Recruits with multiple SEC offers often grow enticed by the opportunity to play in that conference. Sapp holds more than Mississippi State at his disposal, as Vanderbilt and local school Florida are in his mix.

But Colorado holds three notable advantages here before Sapp arrives for his tour.

The Buffaloes have won over recruits while on their recruiting trip. Such was the case for the blindside protector Jones, the defensive backs Jenkins and Howard, plus the underrated running back Alexis. Kelly-Murray also became sold on his visit to Boulder, but just like Jones he chose to announce his school of choice when he got back home.

Colorado's highest-ranked commit Jones turned down College Football Playoff teams Alabama, Ole Miss, and a third SEC school in Mississippi State. Jenkins said no to Georgia, Florida and Kentucky for Sanders and the Buffaloes. Kelly-Murray once was verbally committed to South Carolina before flipping.

Finally, advantage No. 3 here is Colorado creating a Florida pipeline. Linton, Alexis, Howard and early commit in cornerback Davon Dericho all hail from the Sunshine State. Sapp won't feel out of place by the Florida talent already on board.

Colorado Creates Deep Pass Rush Room if Drew Sapp Commits

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens offensive lineman Cole Snyder (77) holds Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes already have an Alabama tandem forming with three-star Ba'Roc Willis and recent pledge Jovon Pulliam committed for the 2027 class.

Sapp would become the third tenacious option if he accepts the offer from Colorado. He attacks defenders with strong arm extension that allows him to shed blocks immediately. He's even collected his tackles for a loss and sacks facing blue chip recruits.

Sapp can form a three-man rotation for the future with Willis and Pulliam. Plus also bring value as wide-9 technique edge option, since Lakeland allows him to attack from that angle.

But he can become the 15th verbal commit if he shuts his recruitment down during or after his Boulder trip, which continues Colorado's trend.

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