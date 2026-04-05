Colorado Offers Intriguing Defensive Line Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes have offered class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur.

Colorado Offers Sean Saint Fleur

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Class of 2027 recruit Sean Saint Fleur posted on his X account that the Buffaloes have given him an offer.

“After a great conversation with Rashad Rich (Colorado director of recruiting),” Saint Fleur said. “Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado.”

Saint Fleur is a 6-4, 270 pound defensive lineman out of Hyattsville, Maryland. Colorado is among numerous schools to have offered Saint Fleur. Other power conference schools to give him offers are the Virginia Tech Hokies, Cincinnati Bearcats, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Pittsburgh Panthers, Syracuse Orange, Maryland Terrapins, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Buffaloes’ Recruiting Class

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado currently only has one player committed to them in their 2027 high school recruiting class. That would be three star recruit, cornerback Davon Dericho. According to 247Sports recruiting rankings, Dericho’s commitment has Colorado ranked as the No. 68 class in 2027.

That ranking is aligned with the Buffs' recruiting trend. Colorado's 2026 recruiting class finished ranked No. 67 per On3. This was one of the worst rankings for a power four conference team and the second lowest in the Big 12 conference. The only Big 12 team with a lower 2026 recruiting ranking than Colorado was the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Since coach Deion Sanders took over as coach in Boulder, the Buffs have favored the transfer portal over recruiting to build their roster. As Colorado enters the 2026 season, they will have 43 incoming transfers. This is a lot for a team that is not going through a head coaching change.

"Coach Prime" is entering his fourth season as Colorado coach. Deion came over from Jackson State after the 2022 season. Sanders has an overall record of 16-21 with Colorado. The Buffs have made a bowl game in one of his first three seasons, and he will aim to get his team back to one in 2026.

2025 did not live up to Colorado's expectations. The Buffaloes finished the season with a record of 3-9. They went 1-8 in Big 12 conference play, only finishing above the 0-9 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Will there be a shift in a positive direction in 2026?

Colorado's season will begin with a road test against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 3.

Big Changes For Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have a completely different looking team heading into this upcoming season. In addition to have 43 incoming transfers, the Buffs also have coaches changes on both sides of the ball.

Colorado hired Chris Marve this offseason to be their linebackers coach. After defensive coordinator Robert Livingston left for an NFL coaching job shortly after the Marve was hired, "Coach Prime" promoted Marve to defensive coordinator.

On offense, the Buffs hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion to be their next offensive coordinator. Marion's "Go-Go" offense is now coming to Boulder.