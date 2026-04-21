Colorado Secures Official Recruiting Visit With Texas Cornerback

The Colorado Buffaloes have a visit set with class of 2027 recruit, cornerback Kameron Roberson.

Kameron Roberson Sets Recruiting Visits

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kameron Roberson is a 6-1, 180 pound cornerback out of Cypress, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No.16 cornerback in the 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports. In nine games as a junior for Cypress Springs High School in 2025-26, Roberson had 16 total tackles, six passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one blocked punt.

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals gave his most recent recruiting update on Roberson, detailing when and where his upcoming visits will be.

“Roberson has official visits scheduled to Northwestern (May 8), Houston (May 28), Vanderbilt (June 4), Iowa State (June 8), Kentucky (June 12), and Colorado (June 19),” Speigelman said. “The Cougars have carved out a really strong foundation with Roberson. Iowa State is also standing tall…since offering, both Kentucky and Colorado ave dialed up the heat here.”

The Houston Cougars offered Roberson back in June of 2025 and appear to be one of, if not the front runners. Colorado offered Roberson in March of 2026 and will look to build momentum as their official visit with him on June 19 gets closer.

Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class consists of just two commits: four-star quarterback Andre Adams and three-star cornerback Davon Dericho. Since Colorado coach Deion Sanders took over in Boulder in 2023, the Buffs have not exactly had the strongest high school recruiting classes. Here are where the past three classes rank in the country per Rivals.

2024: 65th

2025: 35th

2026: 68th

It's sill too early to rank this 2027 recruiting class as national signing day is many months down the road, but there is a glaring trend with "Coach Prime's" Colorado teams.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sanders has primarily used the transfer portal to build his teams in Boulder. The same was the case this offseason as the Buffs get ready for the 2026 season. Colorado only had 19 high school commits in the 2026 recruiting class. On the flip side, there were 43 players brought in from the transfer portal.

In 2025, Colorado had 14 players from the 2025 high school recruiting class and 34 incoming transfers. Things did not go well on the field. The Buffs finished the 2025 season with an overall record of 3-9 and a mark of 1-8 in Big 12 conference play. This was off the heels of a nine-win 2024 season.

That's one of the big problems when it comes to the portal. Many players end up being just one year "rentals" so it can be difficult to build for the future. The good news about the portal is that a team can be transformed overnight, so a team that had a down year can turn it around quickly. Sanders did this once already.

Colorado went 4-8 in "Coach Prime's" first season as coach in 2023. In 2024, Colorado went 9-4.

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