Duke’s John Blackwell Addition Signals Blue Devils Hoops’ New Era in Roster Building

Duke basketball has its highest-profile transfer addition of the portal era.

Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell announced Tuesday that he will be spending his final season of college basketball at Duke, ending one of the most high-profile transfer recruitments of the portal window. Blackwell picked Duke over UCLA, Louisville and Illinois (whose interest waned after retaining much of its 2026 Final Four team), a seismic win for the Blue Devils to land arguably the best guard in this year’s portal. Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior at Wisconsin, ranking in the top 10 in the Big Ten in points per game and near the top of the conference in three-point percentage at 39%. He joins Belmont transfer big man Drew Scharnowski as the Blue Devils retool their roster in the portal.

The addition of Blackwell means more than just what the bucket-getting guard’s impact will be on the Blue Devils for next season. It charts a potential sea change in how college basketball’s biggest program builds its rosters, adding for the first time a potential star out of the transfer ranks rather than high school.

Duke hasn’t eschewed the portal entirely, with coach Jon Scheyer using it of late to add critical role players at positions of need. Sion James made a major impact on the 2024–25 Blue Devils as a backcourt glue guy, while Maliq Brown was an essential piece of Duke’s frontcourt rotation the last two years. The biggest pickup would’ve been Washington State wing Cedric Coward, who committed last offseason before turning pro and getting drafted in the lottery by the Grizzlies.

But Duke also hasn’t built around a portal player since the portal became a thing. Usually, the Blue Devils’ best player has been their best freshman: Cameron Boozer, Cooper Flagg, even less heralded stars like Kyle Filipowski.

Duke would’ve likely still been among college basketball’s best had Scheyer elected to simply roll with his returners. The backcourt was already strong, with Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer set to return to the Blue Devils and a five-star prospect in Deron Rippey joining them as another ballhandler. Add in the return of Patrick Ngongba II up front, and the floor was rather high on paper.

Instead, Duke is swinging for the fences, making an all-in move with the addition of Blackwell, one of the best players in the portal. He and Nick Boyd made up arguably college basketball’s most electric backcourt at Wisconsin this season, each possessing serious off-the-dribble scoring punch and top-tier shooting from deep. His addition vaults Duke to among the best backcourts in college basketball, especially if Cayden Boozer makes the type of sophomore leap that many expect after a strong finish to his freshman campaign.

It’s also a clear acknowledgement that, even with the Blue Devils’ top-rated high school signing class that features three top-15 recruits, there’s no Flagg or Cameron Boozer coming to save the day. The 2026 high school class is perceived to be on the weaker side, and Duke hasn’t been seriously involved with No. 1 player Tyran Stokes. Their top commit, Cameron Williams, oozes upside at 6' 11" but is still more potential than production. This is not a year to be built around freshmen, and Duke’s returning core wasn’t good enough to feel comfortable about being championship caliber. That won’t be the case every season—and may not even be the case most years—but monster swings like this are now in Duke’s arsenal.

The interesting dynamic about the Duke/Blackwell marriage is that, beyond a major payday, one of the things sources tell Sports Illustrated is that Blackwell was hoping for most in his next destination was the chance to play more as a point guard. He spent most of his time off the ball for the Badgers, alongside point guards like Boyd and before that, Kamari McGee. But Cayden Boozer and Foster have each been better throughout their careers playing point guard, and Rippey also profiles as someone who’s best with the ball in his hands. How Scheyer navigates that dynamic and finds creative ways to keep his best players engaged and happy will be the biggest challenge ahead of him in the 2026–27 season as he aims for that elusive first national championship.

But those are challenges you willingly sign up for when it gives you one of the best guards in college basketball at your disposal. In an era in which the last two champions in Florida and Michigan have built their teams heavily through the portal, it was incumbent upon Duke to not stick with its old ways. And aggressively pursuing and signing Blackwell is a sign that even the Blue Devils seem ready to embrace the new era of roster-building if that’s what it will take to cut down nets in Detroit next April.

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