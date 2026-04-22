Colorado Battles Rival for Recruiting Target Will Rasmussen

As the Colorado Buffaloes head into the summer, they continue to attack the 2027 recruiting class. It is never too early to add talent all over the roster, and in this case, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking to continue to strengthen the secondary for now and the future.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffaloes Target Defensive Back Will Rasmussen

According to Rivals’ Brandon Huffman, Colorado appears to be in on the recruitment of defensive back Will Rasmussen. However, as of now, the Buffaloes have some ground to make up if they want to land the 2027 defensive back.

As far as visits go, Rasmussen is set to visit Oregon State and Utah over the next few months. In addition to those two visits, Rasmussen has also visited Cal, San Jose State, and Utah State. At some point this week, Rasmussen is also set to take an unofficial visit to Colorado and to in-state rival Colorado State.

It is early in the process, which gives Colorado time to make up that ground. However, Coach Prime and defensive coordinator Chris Marve must be prepared to talk about how Rasmussen could fit in with the Buffaloes and be a contributor early on in his collegiate career.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado's Coaching

With Colorado, Rasmussen has the opportunity to get some of the best coaching in the country from coach Sanders, defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis, and coach Marve.

Both Mathis and Sanders have great NFL experience, and based on the types of schools that Rasmussen is considering, one of his goals is likely to make the NFL. With their experience in the league, Sanders and Mathis could help Rasmussen get on the trajectory to make it to achieve his goal.

Additionally, Marve had a very successful career in college with Vanderbilt, and with the way he runs his defense, Rasmussen could fit right in. In his defense, Marve emphasizes violence, physicality, and speed, which are all traits that Rasmussen appears to possess.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fit With Colorado

Standing at 5-9 and 170 pounds, Rasmussen may be viewed as undersized, but his film showcases that he has the competitiveness to do anything coaches ask of him on the field.

One of the biggest things that Rasmussen’s tape shows is his ability to make plays on the ball consistently, regardless of what is going on around him.

That trait alone is something that really resonates with Coach Prime. During his time coaching and playing defensive back, Sanders has emphasized the importance of playing to make a play instead of thinking about losing a rep.

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field before the game against Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Having a strong mindset is one of the most important parts of playing in the secondary because it is very easy to get overwhelmed and lose focus on the mental side. However, it appears that Rasmussen does not have that problem, and under the leadership of Sanders, he could continue to grow in that area and become a solid defensive back at the collegiate level.

While the Buffaloes are behind in the recruitment of Rasmussen, his visit to Boulder could be exactly what they need to have him consider Colorado as one of his top destinations. The opportunity to be a part of a program that has an upward trajectory and get coached by an NFL Hall of Famer could be something that Rasmussen can’t afford to pass up on.

If the Buffaloes can land Rasmussen, this could help them to strengthen their defensive back room for the 2027 season, but also find consistency in the secondary for years to come.

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