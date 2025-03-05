What 5-Star Receiver Recruit Cederian Morgan Said About Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
The departure of Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter leaves Colorado coach Deion Sanders with a need at both defensive back and wide receiver thanks to Hunter's uncanny ability to play both positions at an elite level. With Hunter expected to be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft, the the Buffaloes are recruiting a number of wide receivers to join their offense.
Five-star receiver Cederian Morgan is visiting Colorado in early May, but the Buffaloes will have to compete with Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Auburn, and Alabama. Morgan recently spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong about his recruitment, specifically Colorado and coach Sanders.
“I’m excited to meet coach Prime and the staff and also get to Colorado and meet the players and see the campus. They are a potential fit for me because I think I’ll bring the rare combination of size an speed to the receiver room," Morgan said to On3.
As Colorado coach Deion Sanders prepares to field a team without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Hunter, recruiting becomes as important as ever. Coach Sanders will also have to replace wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Webster as both are taking their talents to the NFL. However, the Buffaloes seemingly secured their signal-caller of the future after flipping elite quarterback Julian Lewis from the USC Trojans before the Early National Signing Period in 2024.
Although the class of 2026 will not arrive on campus until after the 2025 regular season, developing early relationships with recruits is crucial, even in the name, image, and likeness era. Four-star wide receiver C.J. Sadler has visited Colorado multiple times, clearly liking what Sanders and the Buffaloes have to offer.
“I like their facilities and stuff like that. The coaching staff. Coach Prime, he’s building stuff, the staff over there, how they treat their players. They let them be them. That’s the best thing you can do," Sadler told Wiltfong. "Be yourself.”
As one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country, Sadler is also being targeted by a number of top programs like the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, and Michigan Wolverines. Will the Detroit, Michigan, native make his way to Boulder, Colorado for an official visit over the summer?
Before the 2024 season, Sanders addressed criticisms about Colorado's recruiting at Big 12 Media Days. While coach Prime has certainly made use of the transfer portal during his time with the Buffaloes, he told reporters his strategy for recruiting high school players.
"To you all that say we only go in the portal, we signed 17 high school players last year and 13 played. When we signed a kid out of high school, the expectancy is for him to play. All you kids in high school right now, when we sign you, we want you to play," Sanders said in his press conference.
With Colorado targeting prospects like Morgan and Sadler at wide receiver, it does not appear as tho Sanders and the Buffaloes will be changing their high school recruiting strategy anytime soon.