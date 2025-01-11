Saying goodbye to a legend, but Bill McCartney's story lives on
Your scribe would suggest, “God works in mysterious ways.” Others might prefer, “Nah, it’s just karma.” Whatever. I’ll take whichever is less palatable.
This 66-year-old was Zooming with Bill Ryan, brainchild of the Transplant Games of America. Drive for Five is leading the host committee bringing the 2026 Games to Denver. Gonna be awesome. Celebrating donors, donors families, the healthcare industry and folks like me. Because of the altruism of donors and expertise of health care, I am blessed to have a new lease on life. Put me in coach, I’m ready to play.
Speaking of coaches, here's where “mysterious ways” or “good karma” applies. Ryan’s a Michigander who grew up in suburban Detroit and knew of Bill McCartney’s Motor City prep coaching history. Ryan offered, “Didn’t McCartney coach at Divine Child?” Yep. I added, “One year he became the first coach in Michigan prep history to win the state’s football and basketball championships the same year.”
That opened the floodgates to memories of the only coach to ever lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a national football title. Retired suddenly and early at 54, co-founded Promise Keepers and filled football stadiums with men seeking to spiritually become superior to their former selves.
Deion Sanders' "More than Football" approach at Colorado similar to Bill McCartney
After that? Billy Mac from Hackensack kept on coaching. I’ll explain more later. Ryan and McIntosh, two huge sports fans, are talking about Transplant, Games stuff, and sports. The current topic is McCartney’s prep success in Detroit, not far from where Ryan grew up.
Two old guys chatting. It was easy to exalt one of my life’s great mentors.
Suddenly, our zoom is interrupted. It’s far more important than talking about sports, the Detroit Lions’ great season and McCartney’s legend. My phone is silent but ringing. It’s from long-time McCartney caregiver Jenny “Peach” Pagano.
It’s time for a grateful man to say goodbye to “Billy Mac.” McCartney and McIntosh’s last moments together. Via FaceTime. The stadium clock reads “triple zeroes” in the 84-year-old’s valiant battle against Alzheimer’s. We always enjoyed “barking” at each other. The former host of McCartney’s KCNC-TV show is pouring praise, love and compassion into a beloved buddy.
If there’s a “Mount Rushmore” of mentors for a Missourian with a new lease on life thanks to donor Cathie Hitchcock? McCartney’s on it. After tearfully exalting his influence and saying goodbye? Thank goodness darling wife promptly arrived with a compassionate hug. Her hubby was overcome with emotion. Weeping profusely.
Colorado Buffaloes football: The birth, death, and destiny of 1989
I’ll miss this dude tremendously but am thankful the journey is complete. Mac’s quality of life was gone. The Hall of Fame mentor suffers no more. His fabulous family suffers no more. Those touched by his talents celebrate the memories.
I’ll never forget many. His fabulous wife Lyndi. The early years of the McCartney/McIntosh relationship were a bit rocky. Now CBS Colorado, Channel 4 televised Buff games not picked up by the networks. It was the sideline reporter and tasked with interviewing the fiery coach as Colorado left the field for halftime. This was back in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Sometimes, those talented Buffs teams played a sluggish first half against inferior opponents.
More than once, upon leaving the field and stopping briefly to chat, McCartney would bellow, “That’s the dumbest question I’ve ever heard!” A young TV sports guy was intimidated. Like clockwork, the next day? Lyndi would call and console. “Mark, don't take it personally.” Lyndi was awesome. They’re together again.
When going through a painful time of unexpected and unwanted divorce in later years? Each week, I’d get a handwritten note from Mac. Exhorting a downtrodden man, “Keep the faith that God’s got a plan to prosper and not harm you!” Spirit lifting.
In the last decade? A feeling of alienation from now thriving 27-year-old daughter? McCartney would listen then challenge a somber father, “Keep showing up, keep your mouth shut and tell her HOW MUCH YOU LOVE HER!” It worked. The guy was born to coach in many ways.
The final years? What a blessing to care for Mac. William Paul McCartney has left us. I pray his spirit never departs and forever guides my path.