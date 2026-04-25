Deion Sanders Turns Heads With Statement on Last Year's NFL Draft

As the NFL Draft continues to progress, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to see a few of their players selected to begin their careers at the next level.

However, Colorado coach Deion Sanders made a strong statement on what his plans are throughout the weekend with the NFL Draft.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

NFL Draft Frustration

In last year’s NFL Draft, Sanders became, and his family were visibly frustrated with his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders falling all the way to the fifth round, where he was ultimately selected 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Throughout the draft process, it seemed that Shedeur had a great chance to be selected as early as the first round, but in the end, he was selected on Day 3. Following the shocking draft fall for his son, Coach Prime gave his thoughts on what he will be doing this year.

“They got the draft coming up, right? I’m still angry about the last year’s draft, so I’m not even watching,” said Sanders, according to USA Today reporter Brent Schrotenboer.

This frustration is definitely understandable with what took place last year, and appears to be a major reason why Sanders does not want to pursue coaching at the NFL level after talking about it publicly.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a penalty is called during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

During his time with Colorado, coach Sanders has consistently talked about his desire to develop young men both on and off the field to help them chase their goals, whether that be in the NFL or another career.

The experience that Coach Prime has from the NFL and at the collegiate level gives him a great opportunity to mentor the players who come to play for the Buffaloes. This mentorship has helped Colorado to see several players drafted in the Coach Prime era. That list has included two-way star Travis Hunter and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr., in addition to Shedeur at the quarterback position from the 2025 draft.

It has become clear that Sanders has the ability to develop NFL-caliber talent, and in the 2026 NFL Draft, he has helped to develop another prospect who could also begin his NFL career.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Preston Hodge (4) and Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) battle for a pass during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Preston Hodge

The top prospect for Colorado, based on most projections, is a cornerback, Preston Hodge, who has thrived under the leadership of Coach Prime.

In his two seasons with the Buffaloes, Hodge has recorded 19 pass breakups and three interceptions while putting his ball skills on display consistently. During his time in Boulder, Hodge has been able to lean on Sanders, who has taught him the importance of a strong mindset, especially at defensive back.

For almost all of the defensive backs who make their way through Colorado, Coach Prime encourages the emphasis on being aggressive to make a play instead of thinking about losing a rep. Hodge put this advice into practice, which was showcased in a major way by his ball production over the last two seasons in Boulder.

Hodge also possesses great positional flexibility based on his frame of 6-0 and 200 pounds. With his size, Hodge has the versatility to play in the slot at nickel corner and can match up on the outside at either cornerback position. The mentorship of Sanders had helped Hodge to develop this versatility and consistently improve his ball skills, so he can find success at the NFL level.

While Sanders has expressed his frustration with the NFL Draft process, there is no doubt that over the last two seasons, he has developed solid NFL-caliber talent that has the opportunity to make a significant impact at the next level.

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