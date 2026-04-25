The Biggest Question Facing Colorado After NFL Draft Day 2

Following Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes have yet to see one of their players selected and hope that trend changes as the draft comes to an end.

With that reality, there is one major question that Colorado has to answer. How much impact does coach Deion Sanders have on developing NFL-caliber talent?

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter after he is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Four Draft Picks At Colorado

While this year’s draft has not yielded the results that the Buffaloes had hoped for, Coach Prime did an excellent job with the 2025 class, as Colorado had four players drafted.

For the Buffaloes, the 2025 class included receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. All of these players had solid careers in Boulder and have a tremendous opportunity to succeed at the NFL level as they head into their second season at the professional level.

There is no doubt that Hunter was one of the better players that Sanders helped to develop, as he became a dominant player on both sides of the ball. With his dominance, Hunter was able to win the Heisman Trophy and was arguably the best player in college football in his final season at the college level.

With his standout season, Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars and tied the record for the highest a Colorado player has been selected in the NFL Draft.

Based on Hunter’s success and the opportunity for Shedeur Sanders, Horn, and Wester to continue their progression, Coach Prime has shown that he has the ability to develop NFL-caliber talent.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Top Remaining Colorado Prospect

Heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, coach Sanders is still hoping that Colorado’s top prospect, cornerback Preston Hodge, can see his name called to begin his NFL career.

Coach Prime knows that Hodge has the talent and production on tape to make his NFL hope a reality. In his 2025 campaign with the Buffaloes, Hodge recorded 13 pass breakups, which led the Big 12, in addition to his 55 tackles and one interception.

With his production in all areas, Hodge has shown that he can contribute in coverage, but also is willing to make tackles and bring the requisite physicality with his frame standing at 6-0 and 200 pounds.

Because of his frame, Hodge can be versatile and play a variety of positions in the secondary, which appears to be one of the more valuable traits that NFL organizations look for. Based on his production, versatility, and size, Hodge has a solid chance to be selected on the final day of the NFL Draft and can bring tremendous value to an NFL secondary.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead

As Coach Prime and the Buffaloes look ahead, the hope is for Hodge and multiple Buffaloes to be selected in this year’s draft so they can start their NFL careers to fulfill what they have been working toward their entire life.

For Colorado, the success in the 2026 season is critical so they can gain more attention for their players to earn invites to the combine and potentially be invited to the NFL Draft next year. The success on the field, individually and collectively, should help more Colorado players to be selected next season.

After the 2026 draft concludes, many fans may focus on the limited number of prospects that were selected out of Colorado. However, the focus should be on the fact that Sanders has been able to develop NFL-caliber talent two years in a row now.

The production that Hodge put on display during 2025 was arguably at the top of the country in terms of defensive backs and should give him a chance to fight for a roster spot when it is time for NFL training camps.

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