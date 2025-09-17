Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release
Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during NFL roster cuts. Shilo has not been signed by another NFL team but has returned to YouTube with new content that has Colorado Buffaloes fans talking.
Shilo Sanders was noticeably quiet on social media for two weeks after his release from Tampa Bay. The former Colorado stand out has an gregarious personality with more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube so his silence was noticeable. His platform is already larger than most NFL rookies and his next move could capitalize on his marketability.
The Buffaloes fan-favorite starred on the field for two electric seasons in which the the Sanders family helped turn the program around. Is his latest video an indication to his future plans?
Shilo's Growing YouTube Channel
Shilo's newest video features Shilo going to a Vietnamese restaurant in Florida and doing a spot-on impersonation of his dad and former coach, Coach Prime. Shilo excels at "man on the street" interviews, often interacting with people he comes across in a way that shines as must-see TV.
The most popular comment on the video is "Shilo needs to be acting. I can see him in a movie or a sitcom or something."
Shilo did tease that he could do more vlogs like this, by asking his viewers where he should go next. Shilo also has an engaging personality on social media that could translate into an influencer-type career.
Shilo could work on building his own brand, and step away farther from football. During a different YouTube video, Sanders said that while his priority is securing another NFL opportunity, he’s also keeping the door open to other paths.
What are some of those other non-football paths? He could focus on his YouTube channel, begin a podcast or follow in his dad's footsteps by getting into reality TV. With his growing social media presence, Shilo could expand into lifestyle, sports, or fashion brand partnerships. The music industry is also an option as Shilo has hinted at an interest in rapping and/or DJ’ing.
The good news is the newest YouTube video signals that Buffaloes fans won't have to go long without seeing Shilo again. Also fans should keep an eye on if Shilo returns for a Colorado football game, soon.
Coach Prime Talks Shilo's Future
Coach Prime admitted he’s not concerned about Shilo after his release, suggesting that Shilo may already have opportunities ahead - with or without an NFL team claiming him off the waiver wire.
Coach Prime described Shilo as a “man of many talents,” and “he’s going to be straight” with or without an opportunity in the NFL. Deion hinted that Shilo already had a plan if he got cut.
“He’s my son, I’m proud of my kids, all of them, and I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports,” said Deion Sanders.
“He is mentally where he needs to be. Physically, where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next,” said Deion Sanders.
Deion does prioritize his family in his life. Is it possible that Shilo comes back to Boulder to work with his dad in some capacity? Shilo could be a major asset to the Buffaloes program, not only as a fan-favorite but also as someone who truly understands and embodies the culture in Boulder.
Shilo's NFL Career So Far
Shilo went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but was signed to a free agent contract with Tampa Bay. During roster cuts, the Bucs waived Shilo.
Shilo Sanders had an up-and-down preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, flashing moments of promise but also making headlines for the wrong reason. In the preseason finale, he was ejected in the second quarter after throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson - a clip that quickly went viral.
Whether Shilo's football career has come to an end or not, it's clear that Colorado fans will be following along.