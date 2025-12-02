Three Predictions For Colorado's Critical Offseason
Nothing too major has happened just yet, but coach Deion Sanders is expected to make significant changes this offseason in hopes of getting his Colorado Buffaloes football program back on track.
Outside of running backs coach Marshall Faulk taking the head job at Southern, "Coach Prime" hasn't made any known coaching moves, and it'll likely be another month before transfer portal commits come rolling in. The early signing period also begins on Wednesday, with 10 commits expected to make things official with the Buffs.
"Mentality, personnel, coaching, everything. That's what that looks like," Sanders said. "It's a certain mentality you got to have when that game is right there, and you could take it either way. When you take it this way all the time, that's a problem on both sides. That's not just a personnel problem. There's a personnel problem."
Below are three predictions for Sanders' fourth offseason in Boulder:
Defensive Line Focus
While defensive ends Alexander McPherson and London Merritt and tackle Brandon Davis-Swain are all pieces to build around, the Buffs are losing a good deal of defensive line talent in Arden Walker, Keaten Wade, Anquin Barnes Jr. and Amari McNeill. "Coach Prime" shared last week that rebuilding his defensive line will be a major focus.
"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have," Sanders said. "A lot of that is up front, a lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball, a lot of that stuff is up front and linebacker. We got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. We know what direction we want to go, and we're going to get there."
At linebacker, Colorado must replace the likes of Martavius French, Reggie Hughes, Shaun Myers and Jeremiah Brown. Three class of 2026 linebackers are currently committed: Carson Crawford, Rodney Colton Jr. and Colby Johnson.
Jordan Seaton Sticks Around
Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton's loyalty to Colorado will be tested this offseason after a disappointing 2025 in Boulder. To speculate, there's probably a 50/50 chance he enters the transfer portal to join a win-now team for his likely final college season.
Taking the optimistic perspective, Seaton has been somewhat vocal about teammates enterting the transfer portal, signaling that he may desire to finish what he started at Colorado.
One NFL Draft Pick
After producing four NFL Draft picks this past April (Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.), cornerback DJ McKinney is the only draft-eligible Buff who has generated true NFL buzz. McKinney, a fourth-year junior who was honored on senior day, performed well below expectations this season but is still projected as a mid-round draft pick.
Those who may land an undrafted free agent contract include Wade, Walker, offensive lineman Zarian McGill and cornerback Ivan Yates.