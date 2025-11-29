Shilo Sanders’ Funny NFL Ask To Brother Shedeur Sanders

Buffs Beat

As Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepares for his first NFL home start, his brother and former Colorado Buffaloes star Shilo Sanders went viral with a hilarious Thanksgiving bit — a moment that perfectly reflects the brothers’ bond and their lasting Colorado roots.

Ben Armendariz

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Sanders family rarely produces quiet moments, and this Thanksgiving was no exception. As Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepared for the biggest moment of his young NFL career — his first home start this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers — his older brother and former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders didn't let the spotlight drift too far.

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at
In a clip posted to social media from Shilo’s YouTube channel, the Buffs standout showed up to Thanksgiving dinner with a pen, clipboard, and a “favorite son” checklist, instantly turning the meal into a viral comedy bit.

Beneath the jokes, the video also highlighted something deeper: even away from the field and miles from Colorado, the Sanders brothers remain tied to football, to each other, and to the Buffaloes program that helped elevate them into household names.

Shilo Turns Thanksgiving Into a Comedy Special

Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseas
The video begins with Shilo locking in on his younger brother, who was seated quietly at the table — studying his playbook, focused on Sunday’s showdown.

“Look at him studying his plays and whatnot before his big game,” Shilo teased, loud enough for the whole family to hear. “What a good boy. Studying your plays so Coach Stefanski don’t get mad. ‘Stefanski, I even studied my plays on Thanksgiving.’”

The clip immediately brought back fond memories to Colorado fans, but it also revealed how dialed in Shedeur is ahead of facing a 49ers defense considered among the best in the NFL. Even on Thanksgiving and with Shilo poking fun at him, Shedeur never put the playbook down.

But that shouldn't come as a surprise to Buffs fans. Shedeur’s preparation was one of the defining trademarks of his time in Boulder, where his calm under pressure and mastery of their offensive system turned him into one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country.

This week, that same preparation will be put to the test on one of the NFL’s biggest stages.

Colorado Still Lives in Their DNA

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterba
Later in the clip, Shilo mentioned their time in Colorado and whether they’d eventually buy a place together.

He then pointed at Shedeur and said, “Ask this guy right here — he’s the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.”

Shedeur shot back immediately: “You told me that was only one week.”

Because while the Sanders family has spread out — with Shedeur in the NFL and Shilo preparing for his own professional path — their connection to Colorado remains strong. Their conversations still drift back to Boulder. Their jokes still reference the program, and their bond is still tied to the program defining success they created.

A Thanksgiving Prayer for Touchdowns (and Contract Requests)

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass
Shilo wasn’t finished with the jokes, though. During the pre-meal prayer, he launched into a monologue that immediately had the table cutting up.

“Lord, thank you for Shedeur finally getting his start. Let him throw for 500 yards,” he prayed — until Shedeur cut him off.

“The win is what’s important. The win.”

Shilo continued unfazed: “Lord, please help Shedeur do his best so he can pull some strings and get me on the Browns too… and please make No. 21 available somehow.”

Shedeur cut him off again.

“Boy, that’s Denzel Ward. He’s a franchise player. Twenty-one gone, bruh.”

Shilo didn’t miss a beat: “Well… never mind, 28 will do.”

It was classic Sanders family energy — competitive, hilarious, unfiltered.

While Shilo might not be suiting up for the Browns anytime soon, Shedeur is having the biggest moment of his young NFL career.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

