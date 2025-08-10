Buffs Beat

Shilo Sanders Delivers Massive Hit To Quarterback In Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Debut

Playing in his first NFL preseason game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders delivered a massive hit on Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen. Sanders is currently looking to make the Bucs' 53-man roster.

Jack Carlough

Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
It didn't take long for safety Shilo Sanders to make his mark on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first preseason game Saturday evening.

While making his NFL preseason debut, the former Colorado Buffaloes safety delivered one of his signature big hits early in the third quarter. Unblocked on a blitz, Sanders found a clear path to Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen, who barely threw the ball away before being driven to the ground by Tampa Bay's rookie safety.

Sanders, an undrafted free agent signee, is currently listed fourth on Tampa Bay's depth chart at safety, but his big moment against the Titans should help his cause. Along with his quarterback hit on Allen, the 25-year-old son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders recorded a solo tackle in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win.

Shilo Sanders Pleased With NFL Debut

Jun 11, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) works out at One Buc Place. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In a quick postgame interview with Yahoo Sports, Shilo Sanders appeared content with his first game in a Bucs uniform.

"First game as a Buccaneer felt good," Sanders told Yahoo Sports. "Just getting my feet wet."

Sanders' highlight play in the third quarter even earned a post on the NFL's official X account.

Can Shilo Sanders Make Tampa Bay's 53-man roster?

Aug 1, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) warms up before training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As an undrafted free agent in a crowded defensive backfield, Shilo Sanders has an uphill battle to make the Buccaneers' 53-man roster. He'll have to stay healthy, of course, and outplay the likes of JJ Roberts and Rashan Wisdom. Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith are Tampa Bay's two starting safeties, followed by second-stringers Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather.

"He plays hard," Winfield said of Sanders during OTAs, per the Buccaneers. "He works hard, he really wants to learn, and he just wants to improve his game. That's something that you admire from somebody coming in who wants to learn and actually play this game."

Sanders had a bumpy final season with the Buffs, largely due to a forearm injury he suffered early in the year. In 10 games played, he finished with 67 total tackles, two TFLs, two pass breakups and a fumble return for a touchdown.

"I'm so darn proud of him," Deion Sanders said of Shilo at Colorado's pro day. "He does not take a backseat to his brothers. He does not take a backseat to anybody. He's a worker. He's a go-getter and he's a dawg. He's a doer. I love what he represents. I love who he is on and off the field, and he's a great young man."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Schedule, Roster Cuts

Aug 1, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) runs with fans after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After beating the Titans handily, Shilo Sanders and the Bucs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and (Aug. 16) and Buffalo Bills (Aug. 23) in their remaining two preseason games. NFL teams then must trim their rosters to 53 players by Aug. 26.

